What We Are Reading Today: Let the People Rule by John G. Matsusaka

Propelled by the belief that government has slipped out of the hands of ordinary citizens, a surging wave of populism is destabilizing democracies around the world.

As John Matsusaka reveals in Let the People Rule, this belief is based in fact, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Over the past century, while democratic governments have become more efficient, they have also become more disconnected from the people they purport to represent.

The solution Matsusaka advances is familiar but surprisingly underused: Direct democracy, in the form of referendums.

While this might seem like a dangerous idea post-Brexit, there is a great deal of evidence that, with careful design and thoughtful implementation, referendums can help bridge the growing gulf between the government and the people.

Drawing on examples from around the world, Matsusaka shows how direct democracy can bring policies back in line with the will of the people (and provide other benefits, like curbing corruption).