Huawei loses legal challenge of US federal purchase ban

Concerns have intensified with Huawei’s rise to become a world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

  • Huawei said in a statement it was disappointed with the ruling and would “continue to consider further legal options”
  • Washington has long considered Huawei a possible security danger due to the background of founder Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer
HOUSTON: Washington has the right to block US federal agencies from buying products by Huawei on cybersecurity grounds, a judge ruled Tuesday, dismissing the Chinese telecom giant’s legal challenge to a purchase ban.

Huawei filed the suit last year and claimed Congress had failed to provide evidence to support a law that stopped government agencies from buying its equipment, services, or working with third parties that are Huawei customers.

But the court ruled there was no constitutionally guaranteed right to a contract with the federal government.

The ban was justified in the context of a congressional investigation “into a potential threat against the nation’s cybersecurity,” wrote US District Judge Amos Mazzant.

Huawei said in a statement it was disappointed with the ruling and would “continue to consider further legal options.”

Washington has long considered Huawei a possible security danger due to the background of founder Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer.

It has warned that the company’s systems could be manipulated by Beijing to spy on other countries and disrupt critical communications, and is urging nations to shun the firm.

Concerns have intensified with Huawei’s rise to become a world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple.

But the firm is expected to play a major role in the rollout of ultra-fast 5G networks that will allow wide adoption of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Huawei equipment has been seen as considerably more advanced than 5G competitors such as Sweden’s Ericsson or Finland’s Nokia, while no US company is considered a serious rival.

Last week the US also slapped the company with criminal charges for an alleged “decades-long” effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in 2018 on a US warrant in a related probe into her company’s violation of US sanctions.

She is under house arrest awaiting a ruling on whether she will be extradited to face charges south of the border.

Topics: Huawei

Boeing finds a new issue with 737 MAX aircraft

Updated 19 February 2020
AP

Boeing finds a new issue with 737 MAX aircraft

  • The fuel tank debris was discovered during maintenance on parked planes
  • Boeing built about 400 undelivered MAX jets before it temporarily halted production last month
Updated 19 February 2020
AP

Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 MAX jets that it built in the past year but was unable to deliver to airline customers.
A Boeing official said the debris was discovered in “several” planes but did not give a precise number. Boeing built about 400 undelivered MAX jets before it temporarily halted production last month.
The fuel tank debris was discovered during maintenance on parked planes, and Boeing said it immediately made corrections in its production system to prevent a recurrence. Those steps include more inspections before fuel tanks are sealed.
A Boeing spokesman said that the issue would not change the company’s belief that the Federal Aviation Administration will certify the plane to fly again this summer.
An FAA spokesman said the agency knows that Boeing is conducting a voluntary inspection of undelivered MAX planes.
The FAA “increased its surveillance based on initial inspection reports and will take further action based on the findings,” said spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.
Mark Jenks, Boeing’s general manager of the 737 program, said in a memo to employees who work on the 737, “During these challenging times, our customers and the flying public are counting on us to do our best work each and every day.”
Jenks called the debris “absolutely unacceptable. One escape is one too many.”
The debris issue was first reported by aviation news site Leehamnews.com.
MAX jets were grounded around the world last March after two crashes killed 346 people. Boeing is conducting test flights to assess updates to a flight-control system that activated before the crashes on faulty signals from sensors outside the plane, pushing the noses of the aircraft down and triggering spirals that pilots were unable to stop.
While investigators examining the MAX accidents have not pointed to production problems at the assembly plant near Seattle, Boeing has faced concerns about debris left in other finished planes including the 787 Dreamliner, which is built in South Carolina.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

