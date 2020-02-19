You are here

Spain rescues 24, continues search for 53 migrants at sea

A migrant rescued in the Atlantic Ocean disembarks from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, February 18, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Among the 24 migrants rescued late Tuesday, there were nine women and one baby, the Canary Islands’ emergency service said on its Twitter account
  • Spanish authorities had originally begun searching for some 140 missing people aboard five migrant boats after they received several alerts Monday afternoon
BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s maritime rescue service said Wednesday that it rescued 24 migrants near the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa but was still looking for 53 people in two migrant boats that have been reported missing in the area for at least two days.

A maritime rescue service plane was deployed early Wednesday to search for the boats in waters between the Spanish island of Gran Canaria and Dakhla on the Western Sahara coast, authorities said, but bad weather was complicating the search.

Among the 24 migrants rescued late Tuesday, there were nine women and one baby, the Canary Islands’ emergency service said on its Twitter account. They were brought to a port on Gran Canaria island, one of seven in the Canary Islands archipelago.

Spanish authorities had originally begun searching for some 140 missing people aboard five migrant boats after they received several alerts Monday afternoon. Following rescues carried out by both Morocco and Spain, the service said Wednesday it had narrowed the search down to two boats carrying 26 and 27 people, respectively.

The deadly Atlantic route from northwest Africa to the Canary Islands has become increasingly popular among migrants desperate to reach European soil following an increase in migrant controls in western Mediterranean routes between Morocco and mainland Spain further north.

More than 1,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, compared to 66 in the same period last year, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. At least 210 people perished on that route in 2019, the International Organization for Migration said.

US woman who hid baby arrested in Philippines for kidnapping

Updated 45 min ago
AP

US woman who hid baby arrested in Philippines for kidnapping

  • Jennifer Talbot from Utah is out on bail while facing the human trafficking charge
  • The baby was turned over to government welfare personnel
Updated 45 min ago
AP

MANILA: An American woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines inside a sling bag was arrested on an additional count of kidnapping, authorities said.
Jennifer Talbot from Utah, who was out on bail while facing the human trafficking charge, was presented to reporters in Manila on Wednesday by officials from the National Bureau of Investigation, a government anti-crime investigative agency. Talbot wore an orange shirt and had a mask on, with her left arm in a sling.
She pulled down her mask and said, “I object to this press conference without my attorney and the embassy present.”
Talbot had planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the United States with the baby on Sept. 4, according to prosecutors. After discovering the baby, airline staff called immigration personnel, who arrested Talbot at the airport. The baby was turned over to government welfare personnel.
The prosecutors said that Talbot presented an affidavit at the airport, allegedly from the baby’s mother giving consent for the newborn to travel to the US, but it had not been signed by the mother.
Officials said no government travel approval had been issued for the baby, prompting them to file human trafficking charges last year against Talbot. Talbot also violated at least two other laws, kidnapping and illegal detention, the prosecutors said.
Talbot was served with an arrest warrant for kidnapping on Monday while she was attending a court hearing related to the trafficking charge. There is no bail available for kidnapping.
An initial hearing on the kidnapping charge is scheduled on March 12.

