You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt opens museum to honor Coptic Christians killed by Daesh

Egypt opens museum to honor Coptic Christians killed by Daesh

The museum is located in Al-Aour village in Minya governate. (social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nexzw

Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

Egypt opens museum to honor Coptic Christians killed by Daesh

  • The museum is housed inside a church built to commemorate victims of the Daesh beheadings in Libya
Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A museum has opened in Egypt to honor a group of Coptic Christians slaughtered by Daesh militants on a beach in Libya.

The museum is housed inside a church built to commemorate the 20 Egyptians and one Ghanaian who were taken hostage and beheaded in 2015.

The museum is located in Al-Aour village in Minya governate, where most of the victims came from. They were working in Sirte when they were captured.

Their gruesome deaths were filmed by the extremists and sparked global condemnation.

The museum includes a memorial of made up of 21 four-meter high statues of each of the victims in front of a monument of Jesus. 

The massacre cased deep shock among the Coptic community, which has repeatedly been the target of extremist attacks inside Egypt.

After the massacre, Egypt retaliated with air strikes against Daesh camps.

Topics: Egypt Coptic Christians Daesh Libya

Related

Middle-East
Egypt pulls plug on popular street music
Middle-East
Egypt pulls plug on popular street music

Government forces foil two Houthi attacks in Hodeida

Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Government forces foil two Houthi attacks in Hodeida

  • Government forces responded with heavy shelling
  • Three loyalists were killed and several others were injured in the fighting
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government forces have pushed back two consecutive military attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militias in the western province of Hodeida, as the government warned of the potential collapse of the Stockholm Agreement, local media said on Wednesday.

Troops from the Joint Force, a gathering of three major military units in Hodeida including the Giants Brigades, National Resistance and Tehama Resistance, engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis in Hodeida’s Ad-Durayhimi district.

The first Houthi attack began on Tuesday morning when rebels targeted government forces from outside Ad-Durayhimi with mortar and cannon rounds before advancing on the ground, triggering heavy clashes with loyalist forces. The clashes subsided in the afternoon when the Houthis retreated after failing to make any gains. On Tuesday night, the Houthis attacked government forces in Ad-Durayhimi again, local government media said.

Government forces responded with heavy shelling. Three loyalists were killed and several others were injured in the fighting.

The government also announced on Tuesday the downing of a Houthi explosive drone in Ad-Durayhimi. Joint Forces military commanders convened in Mocha on the Red Sea on Tuesday to discuss how to respond to Houthi assaults.

Elsewhere, government forces pushed back Houthi attacks on army locations at Al-Mahzamat in the northern province of Jawf. Loyalists also engaged in fighting with Houthis in the southern city of Taiz and Marib’s Serwah.

Stockholm Agreement

The attacks in Hodeida came as the internationally recognized government of Yemen warned that it might pull out of the Stockholm Agreement.

In New York, Yemen’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Ali Al-Saadi, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the Stockholm Agreement had not achieved a cessation in fighting in the western province.

“It is regrettable that after more than one year, the agreement did not bring about anything. But it marked the beginning of a new level of escalation and further suffering,” he said.

The Yemeni government echoed those concerns about the threat of Houthi military activities in Hodeida and other contested areas.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Yemeni Cabinet affirmed its support for peace efforts by the UN envoy to Yemen, and urged the international community to mount pressure on the rebels to quickly implement the agreement. 

Local rights groups say that the rebels have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Hodeida since late 2018, when the Stockholm Agreement was ratified.

Topics: Yemen Hodeida Houthis

Related

Middle-East
UN: Houthi militia impeding aid flow in Yemen
Special
Middle-East
Saudi Aramco attack drone components linked to Iran and Houthis in Yemen

Latest updates

Government forces foil two Houthi attacks in Hodeida
At least 8 people killed in shooting incident in German city of Hanau - local media
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
Panic grips Kashmir after internet crackdown
What shapes the Middle East’s migration patterns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.