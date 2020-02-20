You are here

EU seeks ‘responsible’ AI to dispel Big Brother fears

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2020
AFP

  • Brussels determined to make draft laws by the end of 2020
BRUSSELS: The EU unveiled its strategy for artificial intelligence on Wednesday as Europe jumps to catch up to the US and China and dispel fears of Big Brother control.

From household robots to facial recognition, AI will be the technology of the future and Europe is eager to play a central role in defining the rules as well as pushing its own champions.

“We want the application of these new technologies to deserve the trust of our citizens,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

“This is why, we are promoting a responsible, human-centric approach to artificial intelligence,” she said.

EU officials widely acknowledge that Europe missed the first internet revolution with an online world dominated by Silicon Valley’s Google, Facebook and Apple, as well as Chinese players like Tencent.

To avoid repeating the past, the AI road map proposed on Wednesday is the first step on a long road to legislation, with Brussels hoping for draft laws by the end of the year.

The far-ranging plans will face furious lobbying from corporate giants and governments and will require ratification by European Parliament. The heads of Google and Facebook already made their views known during recent visits to Brussels.

“Artificial intelligence is not good or bad in itself. It all depends on why and how it is used,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU Commission’s executive vice president on digital policy.

AI reproducing “human language can make a chat bot ... and give us a better consumer experience, but it can also be used to create fake news,” she told a news conference.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, will first and foremost seek to repeat the success of its landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that has become a global standard for protecting data privacy online.

The EU said trust would be a guiding principle for AI in Europe, with higher-risk uses in health, security or transport facing stricter demands on transparency and human oversight.

Lower-risk users would be largely left alone, but eligible for a voluntary labeling scheme if they apply higher standards.

The other ambition will be to create a single market for data where companies and universities could have free access to the mountain of data that drives AI.

Risking the anger of big corporations, the EU is considering forcing tech giants to share their data or face sanctions, which would require a change in anti-trust laws.

“The battle for industrial data starts now and Europe will be the main battlefield,” said the EU’s Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“Europe has everything it needs to be a leader,” the former tech CEO added.

Even though facial recognition is one of the most controversial examples of artificial intelligence, the EU stepped back from asking for a ban of its use.

Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

Updated 20 February 2020
Reuters

Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

  • Financial analysts say epidemic is likely to deal a ‘short-term blow’ to global economy
Updated 20 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Benchmark Brent oil prices rose for a seventh consecutive day after demand worries eased with a slowing of new coronavirus cases in China and supply was curtailed by a US move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market.

Brent was up 71 cents at $58.46 a barrel at 1510 GMT. The global benchmark has risen nearly 10 percent since falling last week to its lowest this year. US oil was up 53 cents at $52.58 a barrel.

“Those in doubt of the economic impact from the virus should take heed from Apple’s surprise sales warning ... Put simply, this is the surest sign yet of the coronavirus fallout on the global economy,” said PVM analysts in a note.

S&P Global Ratings said it expected coronavirus would deliver a “short-term blow” to economic growth in China in the first quarter, echoing findings by the International Energy Agency.

Official data showed new cases in China fell for a second straight day, although the World Health Organization said there was not enough data to know if the epidemic was being contained.

The oil market price structure is also showing signs that prompt demand for oil is picking up, as the front-month Brent futures market is moving deeper into backwardation, when near-term prices are higher than later-dated prices.

This week, oil prices were also buoyed by a US decision to blacklist a trading subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft, which President Donald Trump’s administration said provided a financial lifeline to Venezuela’s government.

Hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers would deepen supply cuts also supported prices.

The grouping, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply to support prices and meets next month to decide a response to the downturn in demand resulting from the coronavirus epidemic.

But in the US, which is not party to any supply cut agreements, oil production has been rising. US shale production is expected to rise to a record 9.2 million barrels a day next month, the Energy Information Administration said.

Topics: Oil China Coronavirus Venezuela

