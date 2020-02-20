You are here

First Bangladeshi female envoy to Mideast vows to promote women’s cause

The first Bangladeshi woman to become a top envoy in the Middle East has vowed to promote gender equality. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 February 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Nahid Sobhan will start as the Bangladeshi ambassador to Jordan on Friday
  • Lauds Jordan’s empowerment of women and girls’ education
DHAKA: The first Bangladeshi woman to become a top envoy in the Middle East has vowed to promote gender equality and do more to protect Bangladeshi female workers abroad.

Ambassador-in-waiting Nahid Sobhan will take office on Friday and lead the Bangladeshi mission in Amman, Jordan.

“Bangladesh and Jordan have strong similarities in social development, especially in girls’ education,” Sobhan told Arab News, as she lauded her upcoming host country’s highly educated female population, highlighting Jordanian women’s “potential to advance and deliver economic, social, and political development.”

She likened Jordan’s high female professional participation to that of Bangladesh, where “women’s empowerment and participation have been a major factor” in development and one of the government’s 10 priority action areas.

“Bangladesh is perhaps the world’s only country where in its national parliament, the leader of the house, the deputy leader of the house, the speaker and the leader of the opposition are all women. In the present parliament, there are 72 female MPs,” she said, adding that in local government bodies 33 percent of seats were earmarked for women in order to promote women’s participation in politics.

She referred to her own appointment as an “ample manifestation” of her government’s efforts for gender equality.

“Bangladesh has secured the top position in South Asia in reducing gender disparity,” Sobhan said.

Of key importance during her diplomatic service will be promoting and acting for the safety of more than 100,000 Bangladeshi female workers in Jordan.

“I believe my identity as a woman will give me leverage in garnering the trust of female Bangladeshi migrants,” she said, highlighting that better communication with the workers themselves helped improve their awareness of security while in a foreign country.

“Very recently, right after my appointment as ambassador-designate, BNSK led a group of female migrant workers going to Jordan to see me. I spoke to them about their role in promoting safe migration, for them and for others,” Sobhan said, referring to a Bangladeshi women’s organization helping female workers.

Besides taking up the women’s cause, Sobhan is also planning to strengthen economic diplomacy with Jordan.

“An increase in trade and investment will be important sectors for me to pursue. I would also like to arrange visits of high dignitaries in this regard,” she said.

As this year marks the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a politician and statesman who referred to in Bangladesh as “the father of the nation,” Sobhan said a year-long program would be held at the Bangladeshi embassy in Amman to celebrate the occasion.

Topics: Bangladesh Jordan gender equality

France launches crackdown on foreign imams

Updated 20 February 2020
Arab News

  • French president says: New laws will counter ‘foreign interference’
ANKARA: French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he will restrict other countries from sending imams and Islamic teachers to France in what he said is an attempt to counter “foreign interference.”

A new law is also being prepared to ensure transparency over how mosques are financed, the French leader said.

The moves are part of a longstanding campaign to have more say over imams and Islamic teachers sent to France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community.

Macron highlighted the risk of “separatism” and “foreign interference” in the way Islam is practiced in the country.

He said the French Muslim Council (CFCM) has been instructed to focus on training imams on French territory, and ensuring they speak French and do not spread radical views.

France will receive its last intake of imams in 2020.

Macron said France will establish bilateral agreements with other countries to allow French authorities to have control over school courses and their content starting in September.

France currently has agreements with nine countries whereby their governments can send teachers to French schools to teach students originally from these countries on culture and language, without any supervision from French authorities.

From September, France is not expected to provide classes in other languages by using curricula of other countries, including Turkey, Morocco and Tunisia.

The move is designed to halt the rising number of teachers who are unable to speak French and are disconnected from the national education system.

“From September, the teaching of culture, and in foreign languages, will be removed from everywhere on Republic soil,” Macron said.

Turkey is the only country with which France has yet to reach an agreement on the issue.

“Turkey today can make the choice to follow that path with us or not, but I won’t let any foreign country feed a cultural, religious or identity-related separatism on our Republic’s ground. We cannot have Turkey’s laws on France’s ground. No way,” Macron said.

Ahmet Erdi Ozturk, assistant professor at London Metropolitan University, said Turkey’s educational and religious activities abroad have provided Ankara with a perfect tool to control and monitor the diaspora.

“It is part of Turkey’s longstanding ambition and extra-territorial policy to be a leader in the Muslim world. Mosques and educational institutions have become a political tool and a propaganda method in Ankara’s hands,” he told Arab News.

According to Ozturk, Turkey’s illiberal regime is strengthening its grip on Islamic preaching abroad.

“Following the failed coup attempt in 2016, the ruling Justice and Development Party, and especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized establishing political and religious domination over diaspora Muslims in their struggle against the religiously motivated movement of Fethullah Gulen, believed to be the mastermind behind the coup attempt,” he said.

Mosques abroad have cooperated with the Turkish intelligence agency, sparking fears over “imams spying on their followers,” he said.

“Now Turkey is accused of exporting domestic politics via religious apparatus,” Ozturk said.

France has around 300 imams from abroad, working across 2,500 places of worship around the country. About 150 imams are sent from Turkey, 120 from Algeria and 30 from Morocco.

Ankara has not responded to Macron’s announcement.

Topics: France

