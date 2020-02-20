DiplomaticQuarter: Dutch envoy, Saudi minister discuss ways to spread a message of harmony

RIYADH: Netherlands Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joost Reintjes called on Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh this week.

The two men discussed inter-faith dialogue and the best ways to spread a message of peaceful coexistence, among other matters of mutual interest.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Al-Asheikh “affirmed that the Kingdom has contributed (to) spreading the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people and followers of various religions, emanating from the teachings of Islam, which are based on moderation and rejecting extremism.”

The Dutch ambassador reportedly expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance dialogue between followers of different religions, cultures and civilizations around the world.

Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have a long history of good relations. Speaking at last year’s National Day celebrations, Reintjes said, “Both countries have benefited from strong historical ties over the years.”

Highlighting success stories and cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, he added, “We hope to strengthen these relations in the future.”

Bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia can be traced as far back as the 17th century, but were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.