DiplomaticQuarter: Dutch envoy, Saudi minister discuss ways to spread a message of harmony

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh meets Netherlands Ambassador Joost Reintjes. (SPA)
RIYADH: Netherlands Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joost Reintjes called on Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh this week.

The two men discussed inter-faith dialogue and the best ways to spread a message of peaceful coexistence, among other matters of mutual interest.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Al-Asheikh “affirmed that the Kingdom has contributed (to) spreading the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people and followers of various religions, emanating from the teachings of Islam, which are based on moderation and rejecting extremism.”

The Dutch ambassador reportedly expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance dialogue between followers of different religions, cultures and civilizations around the world.

Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have a long history of good relations. Speaking at last year’s National Day celebrations, Reintjes said, “Both countries have benefited from strong historical ties over the years.”

Highlighting success stories and cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, he added, “We hope to strengthen these relations in the future.”

Bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia can be traced as far back as the 17th century, but were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.

Stefano Carboni appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia’s new Museums Commission

Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Stefano Carboni appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia’s new Museums Commission

Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud has appointed Stefano Carboni as the new CEO of the Museums Commission, which will regulate the sector in the Kingdom and develop practitioners.

Carboni was curator and administrator in the department of Islamic art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and visiting professor at the Bard Graduate Center, both in New York.

He has managed museums and art galleries around the world, working for 16 years at The Metropolitan Museum of Art between 1992 and 2008, and has received a number of prestigious prizes in the field of heritage.

He gained a Ph.D. in Arabic language and Islamic art from the School of Oriental and African Studies, SOAS University of London, in 1992.

As the Museum Commission’s chief executive officer, Carboni will be responsible for formulating a strategy for the sector and granting licenses in the field, promoting funding and investment, and adopting professional training programs. His responsibilities will also include the design of relevant educational programs offering scholarships for talented people.

The commission will cooperate and coordinate with relevant authorities to protect intellectual property rights in areas related to the museums sector.

The Museums Commission is one of 11 new cultural authorities being launched by the Ministry of Culture to manage the Saudi cultural sector in its various specialized areas.

The aim is to promote culture as a lifestyle, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the Kingdom’s position internationally, the Ministry of Culture said.

Topics: Stefano Carboni Saudi Museums Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia
Outgoing Afghan envoy remembers 40 years of living in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia, G20 chief scientists discuss global food security

