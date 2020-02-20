Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon

Highlights from Dina Abdel Nadi’s ‘Thin Red Line’ at Cairo's Ubuntu Gallery

‘Mixed Media on Canvas’

In her statement for ‘Thin Red Line,’ Abdel Nadi describes it as her “second project reflecting on the maternal.” She uses rust, wax, dyes, acrylics and oils to issue a “plea for the validity of common and simple materials” and to pay homage “to generations of nameless traditional artisans.”

‘Tree 1’

Of her own family’s women, the Egyptian artist writes: “I learned that, as complacent as the familiarity of habits can be, the intangible character of a clan is often elusive even to its members, me included … these lands we inhabit are navigated through all manner of bridges.”

‘Mixed Media on Recycled Paper’

The respected artist and filmmaker Khaled Hafez compares Abdel Nadi’s work to “the early artists who left their prints on prehistoric stones” and says she uses “a visual language this is both personal and intimate.” But he also describes her art as “cinematic,” saying it is “where dreams mingle with reality.”