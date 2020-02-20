You are here

  • Home
  • Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

Iranian family wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they stand at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/897k9

Updated 20 February 2020
AP

Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

  • A health ministry official said the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died on Wednesday in Qom
  • Authorities were now investigating the origin of the disease, and its possible link with religious pilgrim
Updated 20 February 2020
AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday that three more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China, following an announcement the day before that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.

All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.

Qom, located around 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.

An official in Iran's health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour said on his twitter account that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died on Wednesday in Qom.

IRNA reported that the three new cases are all Iranians residing in Qom, with one of the infected having visited the city of Arak. Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, Iran’s deputy health minister, said they did not appear to have had any contact with Chinese nationals.

Iranian authorities were now investigating the origin of the disease, and its possible link with religious pilgrims from Pakistan or other countries.

Iran’s health minister, Saeed Namaki said the roughly 60 Iranian students evacuated from Wuhan had been quarantined upon their return to Iran and were discharged after 14 days without any health problems.

Iran once relied heavily on China to buy its oil and some Chinese companies have continued doing business with Iran in the face of U.S. sanctions. Unlike other countries — such as Saudi Arabia, which barred its citizens and residents from traveling to China — Iran has not imposed such measures on travel there.

The new virus emerged in Wuhan, China in December. Since then, more than 75,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal. The World Health Organization recently named the illness it causes COVID-19, referring to both coronavirus and its origin late last year.

The virus has had few cases in the Middle East so far. There has have been nine cases of the virus confirmed in the United Arab Emirates, which is a popular tourist destination, and one case in Egypt. Of the nine in the UAE, seven are Chinese nationals, one is a Filipino and another an Indian national.

On Thursday, Iraq's Interior Ministry announced the suspension of tourist visas for Iranians.

Meanwhile, Egypt's national air carrier announced Thursday that it would resume flights to China as of Feb. 27 after nearly three weeks of suspension.

Egypt Air said in a statement it will operate one flight a week between Cairo and two Chinese cities, Beijing and Guangzhou. Before the suspension, the carrier used to operate a daily flight to Guangzhou and three weekly ones to Beijing and Hangzhou.

Topics: Iran coronavirus Deaths

Related

Middle-East
Iran ends week-long parliamentary election campaign

UN, EU tell Qatar to rethink free-speech curbs

Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

UN, EU tell Qatar to rethink free-speech curbs

  • EU raises issue of free speech with Doha, calling new laws "vaguely worded"
  • Latest criticism comes in wake of human rights concerns over 2022 World Cup hosting
Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

The UN and the EU’s special representative on human rights have criticized Qatar for passing legislation curbing free speech.

Eamon Gilmore called the laws, which criminalize the spreading of “false” information, “vaguely worded.”

He said he had raised the issue with Qatar’s Foreign Ministry and the country’s National Human Rights Committee.

A 2014 law on cybercrime prevention originally allowed those convicted of offenses to be imprisoned for up to three years.

That upper timeframe was increased to five years for cases in which “ill intent” could be demonstrated.

The difficulty arises in the definition of “false news,” which is not specified in the law itself, leaving it open to liberal interpretation.

Gilmore said he is “concerned about some pieces of legislation which relate to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.”

He added: “Freedom of expression is a very important part of the way in which the EU sees human rights. We attach a very high priority to it. We urge that those laws be amended, changed or withdrawn.”

Qatar’s cybercrime laws were raised by the UN during the country’s most recent Universal Periodic Review.

It said Qatar’s “lese majeste” laws on disrespect toward the country’s rulers violate citizens’ right to free speech.

This comes in the wake of criticism from international organizations in the build up to Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Human Rights Watch on Sunday said Qatar’s censorship of unpaid workers fell short of international standards, in the aftermath of a report that said many foreign laborers working on construction sites had gone unpaid for a five-month period, and had been threatened with arrest, deportation and non-payment of outstanding wages if they went on strike.

Topics: Qatar freedom of speech Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Middle East European Union (EU)

Related

Middle-East
Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar’s ‘fake news’ law
Middle-East
Amnesty International slams new Qatari law restricting freedom of expression

Latest updates

Asian countries pledge ‘regional solidarity’ with China over coronavirus outbreak
‘Lost’ boy reunited with family two decades after hospital kidnap
Media district project launched in Jeddah
EU welcomes formation of Red Sea Council
Turkey launches operation against Syrian regime troops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.