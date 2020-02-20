You are here

Man vs. machine in bid to beat virus

A worker at HealthMap, a system using AI to monitor global disease outbreaks, updates health data at Boston Children’s Hospital in the US. (AP)
AP

  Human and artificial intelligence are racing ahead to detect and control outbreaks of infectious disease
BOSTON: Did an artificial-intelligence system beat human doctors in warning the world of a severe coronavirus outbreak in China?

In a narrow sense, yes. But what the humans lacked in sheer speed, they more than made up in finesse.

Early warnings of disease outbreaks can help people and governments to save lives. In the final days of 2019, an AI system in Boston sent out the first global alert about a new viral outbreak in China. But it took human intelligence to recognize the significance of the outbreak and then awaken response from the public health community.

What’s more, the mere mortals produced a similar alert only a half-hour behind the AI systems.

For now, AI-powered disease-alert systems can still resemble car alarms — easily triggered and sometimes ignored. A network of medical experts and sleuths must still do the hard work of sifting through rumors to piece together the fuller picture. It is difficult to say what future AI systems, powered by ever larger datasets on outbreaks, may be able to accomplish.

The first public alert outside China about the novel coronavirus came on Dec. 30 from the automated HealthMap system at Boston Children’s Hospital. At 11:12 p.m. local time, HealthMap sent an alert about unidentified pneumonia cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The system, which scans online news and social media reports, ranked the alert’s seriousness as only 3 out of 5. It took days for HealthMap researchers to recognize its importance.

Four hours before the HealthMap notice, New York epidemiologist Marjorie Pollack had already started working on her own public alert, spurred by a growing sense of dread after reading a personal email she received that evening.

“This is being passed around the internet here,” wrote her contact, who linked to a post on the Chinese social media forum Pincong. The post discussed a Wuhan health agency notice and read in part: “Unexplained pneumonia???”

Pollack, deputy editor of the volunteer-led Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases, known as ProMed, quickly mobilized a team to look into it. ProMed’s more detailed report went out about 30 minutes after the terse HealthMap alert.

Early warning systems that scansocial media, online news articles and government reports for signs of infectious disease outbreaks help inform global agencies such as the World Health Organization — giving international experts a head start when local bureaucratic hurdles and language barriers might otherwise get in the way.

Some systems, including ProMed, rely on human expertise. Others are partly or completely automated.

“These tools can help hold feet to the fire for government agencies,” said John Brownstein, who runs the HealthMap system as chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. “It forces people to be more open.”

The last 48 hours of 2019 were a critical time for understanding the new virus and its significance. Earlier on Dec. 30, Wuhan Central Hospital doctor Li Wenliang warned his former classmates about the virus in a social media group — a move that led local authorities to summon him for questioning several hours later.

Li, who died Feb. 7 after contracting the virus, told The New York Times that it would have been better if officials had disclosed information about the epidemic earlier. “There should be more openness and transparency,” he said.

ProMed reports are often incorporated into other outbreak warning systems. including those run by the World Health Organization, the Canadian government and the Toronto startup BlueDot. WHO also pools data from HealthMap and other sources.

Computer systems that scan online reports for information about disease outbreaks rely on natural language processing, the same branch of artificial intelligence that helps answer questions posed to a search engine or digital voice assistant.

But the algorithms can only be as effective as the data they are scouring, said Nita Madhav, CEO of San Francisco-based disease monitoring firm Metabiota, which first
notified its clients about the outbreak in early January.

Madhav said that inconsistency in how different agencies report medical data can stymie algorithms. The text-scanning programs extract keywords from online text, but may fumble when organizations variously report new virus cases, cumulative virus cases, or new cases in a given time interval. The potential for confusion means there is almost always still a person involved in reviewing the data.

“There’s still a bit of human in the loop,” Madhav said.

Andrew Beam, a Harvard University epidemiologist, said that scanning online reports for key words can help reveal trends, but the accuracy depends on the quality of the data. He also notes that these techniques are not so novel.

“There is an art to intelligently scraping web sites,” Beam said. “But it’s also Google’s core technology since the 1990s.”

Google itself started its own Flu Trends service to detect outbreaks in 2008 by looking for patterns in search queries about flu symptoms. Experts criticized it for overestimating flu prevalence. Google shut down the website in 2015 and handed its technology to nonprofit organizations such as HealthMap to use Google data to build their own models.

Google is now working with Brownstein’s team on a similar web-based approach for tracking the geographical spread of the tick-borne Lyme disease.

Scientists are also using big data to model possible routes of early disease transmission.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Going viral: Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes

  Google searches worldwide for the series — as well as the "Plague" game and movie "Contagion" — have all skyrocketed in the past month
HONG KONG: As the world confronts the spread of a deadly new virus, interest in disease-themed movies, games and TV series has exploded, with worried viewers turning to documentaries and disaster flicks for answers and ways to cope.

The iTunes movie download charts are usually dominated by the latest blockbusters.

But in the past few weeks a blast from the past has stormed up the charts — Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller “Contagion.”

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a businesswoman who unwittingly brings a lethal pathogen to the US after shaking hands with a Macau chef, the movie has many parallels with current events.

Like the new coronavirus, the illness jumps from animals to humans in China before spreading abroad — although in the movie it is an exponentially more deadly phenomenon, killing 26 million around the world in the first month alone.

It is a horror story that appears to have us hooked.

In the last week of January, “Contagion” popped up in the top 10 of the British iTunes chart.

This week it has slipped down to 55 in Britain but remains stubbornly high up in many places —number 7 in Singapore, 24 in Australia and 20 in the US.

In Hong Kong — which features heavily in the film as the first city the virus runs truly rampant in — “Contagion” is sitting pretty at number 8.

The international financial hub has provided made-for-movie scenes in real life recently as panic-buying set in with runs on staples including rice, cleaning products and toilet rolls.

Earlier this week there was even an armed robbery of a delivery driver dropping off toilet tissue.

The city experienced 299 deaths during the 2002-03 epidemic of the SARS virus — a partial inspiration for Soderbergh’s film — and has had two fatalities from the current coronavirus.

But while Hong Kongers fret, many it seems are also keen to watch Hollywood’s take on what a global pandemic might look like.

“The sudden interest in everything epidemic and virus-related allows people an avenue which can help to process what’s going on,” said Robert Bartholomew, a medical sociologist who explores mass hysteria.

“It’s well-known in psychology that the process of talking about traumatic events can help people ‘get it off their chest’ and relieve stress.”

It is not just movies receiving a bump.

For much of the past eight years “Plague Inc” has been one of the most popular mobile phone games, allowing players to control a deadly pathogen that spreads through humanity.

Ndemic Creations, the makers of the game, said downloads spike during global news coverage of a disease, including both the coronavirus and Ebola outbreaks.

“Whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks,” the company said in a statement.

“However, please remember that ‘Plague Inc’ is a game, not a scientific model, and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people,” it added.

Last year Extra Credits, an educational YouTube channel, did a seven-part animation series for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic that killed millions worldwide.

Robert Rath, the channel’s Hong Kong-based writer, said views have soared since the coronavirus outbreak, especially in Southeast Asia.

“Since January 1, the first episode gained over 100,000 views and the series as a whole gained over 330,000 views, which is dramatic for a YouTube video two years old,” he said.

Meanwhile, Netflix could hardly have better timed the release of its January docuseries “Pandemic,” a look at how unprepared the world is for new viruses.

“People have said the docu- series ‘Pandemic’ came out at a perfect time,” Sheri Fink, a journalist and doctor who was an executive producer on the series, wrote on Twitter.

“But in fact we made it because some of us had seen the system tested in smaller ways and knew its vulnerabilities. We hoped to inform before, not after, another dangerous pathogen emerged.”

Google searches worldwide for the series — as well as the “Plague” game and movie “Contagion” — have all skyrocketed in the past month.

Bartholomew said today’s non-stop news cycle pushes people to the Internet to make sense of their fears.

“People are now in the habit of going online and subconsciously reducing their psychic stress through a quasi-ritualistic practice that involves using a keyboard,” he said.

“In the past, people might have gone to church and prayed, whereas today in a more secular age they go online and discuss their fears as a form of collective coping.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

