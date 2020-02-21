New Jeddah airport soaring above the competition

JEDDAH: The director general of the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Board, Stefano Baronci, said the new King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah is expected be a leader in the region.

He said that the airport is distinguished by its design and setup, and coincides with the big development of the Kingdom’s airports.

His statements followed a visit by Baronci and a delegation from the ACI Asia-Pacific Board to the GACA headquarters in Riyadh. They were received by Sulaiman Al-Bassam, GACA’s assistant chief operating officer.

The delegation listened to brief on the airport’s capacity and services for passengers, its modern technology, and the most notable investment opportunities.