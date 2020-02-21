You are here

MoU signed to facilitate investment in Saudi Arabia

SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, signing the MoU on Thursday.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have agreed to step up cooperation.
SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, during the signing of the MoU on Thursday.
Updated 21 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to step up cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Under the MoU, the two authorities will establish a joint working group to boost cooperation in several areas including facilitation provided to investors, conducting economic studies of the market, building partnerships with commercial and industrial bodies and local companies, launching businesses, promoting the ease of doing business, providing logistic support, participating in local and international exhibitions, forums and special visits and exchanging knowledge and information.

All this will predominantly be in aid of attracting local and foreign investors. 

“SAGIA believes in the importance of such cooperation that can unify and multiply the efforts in a way that sets the world’s attention on the Kingdom’s cultural and heritage treasures and investment opportunities,” said SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar.

“This is done through close cooperation with DGDA to highlight these opportunities and market them internationally and locally. This MoU is a step in the right direction to achieve the objectives and directives of both bodies.”

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the DGDA, said: “Cooperating with SAGIA is one of the most important international investment motors to attract local and international investments to the Kingdom. This comes at a time where developing the Kingdom’s investment infrastructure is found within the objectives of its Vision 2030.

“At DGDA, we aim at attracting the best technologies and regional and international investments to the Kingdom. This will contribute to the improvement of the local economy and promote our objectives seeking to turn Diriyah into the Kingdom’s gem and an international economic tourist destination,” he added.

 

 

Emperor Naruhito’s birthday celebrated in Saudi Arabia

Emperor Naruhito’s birthday celebrated in Saudi Arabia

  • Emphasizing culture and history, Ambassador Uemura spoke about the many unique characteristics which Japan possesses
  • The Ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia Uemura Tsukasa welcomed guests by delivering the opening speech in perfect Arabic
A celebration marking the 60th birthday of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito was held in Riyadh Thursday by the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia with a large attendance by government officials and diplomats including Vice Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz. 

The Ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia Uemura Tsukasa welcomed guests by delivering the opening speech in perfect Arabic lauding “the bilateral ties between Japan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are absolutely privileged” especially with the recent visit by Japanese PM Abe which “gave fresh momentum to this promising relationship” and that “Japan will continue to spare no effort in making Saudi G20 successful.”

The ceremony was opened by the Vice Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz and Ambassador Uemura cutting a cake with both countries emblems followed by a performance of traditional Japanese dance. 

Emphasizing culture and history, Ambassador Uemura spoke about the many unique characteristics which Japan possesses including resilience “to rise from the ashes and achieve development, philosophy to integrate modern technology with long standing traditions and ways to bring about reconciliation among various factions and embrace every part of the society” while recognizing “Saudi history of modernization and nation building also has a lot of unique wisdoms” with hopes to “learn more about each other’s experience and wisdoms so as to create new ideas of model for development together” with Japan-Saudi Vision 2030 being a hallmark of this with his continuous encouragement of Japanese people to come experience SaudI Arabia firsthand. 

With regards to the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics to be held in Tokyo this summer, Ambassador Uemura suggested to all present to visit, explore and discover Japan, as it is a “good excuse to book a flight to Japan” 

And concluded in hoping that everyone enjoyed “the evening with the atmosphere of beautiful Harmony” while savoring Japanese cuisine such as Tempura, Yakisoba and sushi and Maki prepared live by the Ambassadors personal chef and a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador Chef Sato from Yokari restaurant. 

