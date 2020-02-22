You are here

Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines' revenue

Cathay Pacific has been badly hit by the virus outbreak. (Supplied)
Updated 22 February 2020
AP

TOKYO: The outbreak of the coronavirus  threatens to erase $29 billion of revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel crashes worldwide, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The trade group for global airlines said Thursday that the virus causing COVID-19 had the potential to cause a 13 percent decline in demand for Asian carriers this year.

The contraction comes following following a period of sales growth for Asian airlines.

Global air traffic will be reduced by 4.7 percent for the year, marking the first overall decline in demand since the financial crisis of 2008, the IATA said. How profits will be affected was still unclear.

The estimates foresee a scenario where COVID-19 has a “V-shaped impact,” similar to what happened during the SARS virus outbreak in 2003, with a sharp dive followed by a quick recovery, according to IATA.

International airlines including the UK’s British Airways, Germany’s Lufthansa, Australia’s Qantas and the three largest US airlines have suspended flights to China, in some cases until as late as April or May.

Cathay Pacific asked employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave to help it weather the crisis.

Travel restrictions inside China and fear of the illness have devastated demand for domestic flights in the fast-growing China market.

Many nations are warning people not to travel to China, or barring travelers from China, especially from the Wuhan area, at the center of the outbreak.

People around the world are also voluntarily scaling back travel, while some governments and health experts are encouraging people to stay indoors not only in China but also South Korea and Japan to avoid getting infected.

“These are challenging times for the global air transport industry. Stopping the spread of the virus is the top priority,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. “This will be a very tough year for airlines.”

Analysts at Cowen, a US investment bank and financial services company, noted IATA might be underestimating the impact on Asia travel outside of China, noting the recent reports of dozens of cases in South Korea.

“While still relatively small, and too early to tell if it will spread further, we see this as a material negative data point on the global containment of the virus,” the report said.

Oil retreats in face of renewed coronavirus uncertainty

  • G20 finance leaders to meet in Saudi Arabia at the weekend to discuss risks to the global economy
  • OPEC+ has been withholding supply to support prices and many analysts expect an extension or deepening of the curbs
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as weak Asian data and a rise in new coronavirus cases fuelled uncertainty about the economic outlook while leading crude producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.

Brent crude was down $1.56, or 2.6 percent, at $57.75 in afternoon trade, while U.S. crude dropped $1.25, or 2.3 percent, to $52.63.

"With Brent failing to breach the $60 level on Thursday despite better than expected U.S. oil inventory data, rising market uncertainty is dragging down oil prices on Friday," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"Market participants who benefited from the price rise in recent days might prefer not to go into the weekend with a long position."

 

China reports rise in coronavirus cases.

Japan factory activity shrinks at fastest pace since 2012.

Russia says early OPEC+ meeting no longer makes sense.

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies meet in Saudi Arabia at the weekend to discuss risks to the global economy after new Asian economic and health data kept investors on guard.

Beijing reported an uptick in coronavirus cases on Friday and South Korea reported 100 new cases, doubling its infections. In Japan, meanwhile, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus.

Factory activity in Japan registered its steepest contraction in seven years in February, hurt by fallout from the outbreak. 

"We still believe that the market is likely to trade lower from current levels, given the scale of the surplus over the first half of this year, and the need for the market to send a signal to OPEC+ that they must take further action at their meeting in early March," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that global oil producers understood it would no longer make sense for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to meet before the planned gathering.

The group, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply to support prices and many analysts expect an extension or deepening of the curbs.

 

