‘Trump cheats at golf’: Bloomberg mocks president with billboard

In this Feb. 19, 2020 photo, from left, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate on in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 US Presidential candidates debate in Las Vegas Nevada, on Feb. 19, 2020. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2020
  • Bloomberg has focused his fire on Trump rather than candidates from his own party
  • “Worst debate performance in history!“ Trump hits back after Democratic Party debate in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, fueling their feud as the US president visits the city for a rally.
“Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read “Donald Trump’s wall fell over.”
The giant digital billboard is just three kilometers down the Strip from Trump’s own hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas.
Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November’s election, and has focused his fire on the president rather than candidates from his own party.




A billboard paid for by Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg, that is attacking President Trump, is displayed on the iconic Las Vegas Strip in Nevada on Feb. 21, 2020. (AFP / Mark Ralston)
When Bloomberg did face fellow Democrats at a Las Vegas debate on Wednesday, Trump was quick to crow: “Worst debate performance in history!“
Perhaps inevitably in a row between billionaires, golf was also a theme of the billboards — “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” read a third sign.
“A lot of people cheat at golf, it’s probably true,” said Gerry Frenze, a transport company owner from Delaware who was in town for a convention Friday.
“But I don’t like the idea (Bloomberg) can buy his way into office.”
His wife, Kim Corrigan, had little sympathy for Trump.
“Trump makes you want to attack him,” she said. “I don’t like (Bloomberg) doing that. But Trump started it. The way he operates cheapens everyone.”
The attack comes on the eve of Nevada’s key vote in the race for the Democratic nomination, with media from around the world in town.
Another passerby who did not wanted to be named simply shrugged: “He’s got the money.”
But Mya Sepeda, a tarot card reader working on a pedestrian bridge beneath the sign, took the matter more seriously.
“Maybe it’s true but he is the president and he deserves a bit of respect,” said Sepeda — adding that he had foreseen Trump would win the last election.

Niger military operation kills 120 ‘terrorists’: defense ministry

  • Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso
NIAMEY: A joint operation by Nigerien and French troops in southwest Niger killed 120 “terrorists” and seized bomb-making equipment and vehicles, the country’s defense ministry said Friday.
As of February 20 “120 terrorists have been neutralized” in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding there had been no losses among Nigerien or French troops.
Niger’s defense minister Issoufou Katambe praised the “cooperation... in the battle against terrorism,” according to the statement.
Authorities in the restive Tillaberi region have ramped up security restrictions, closing markets and banning motorbike traffic after attacks by jihadist groups over December and January killed 174 Nigerien soldiers.
A state of emergency has been in place in the region for the past two years.
Since 2015, Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso in the west, exacerbating needs in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, where nearly 78,000 people have been displaced.
France this year said it would boost its military presence in the troubled west African region by deploying 600 fresh troops to its 4,500-strong operation.

