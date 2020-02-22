You are here

  London police charge homeless man with mosque stabbing

London police charge homeless man with mosque stabbing

Police officers stand guard as worshippers arrive for Friday Prayers at London Central Mosque near Regent's Park in London on February 21, 2020. (AFP)
  • Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque’s muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday
  • Horton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing later Saturday
LONDON: London police on Saturday charged a 29-year-old homeless man with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an illegal knife he used to stab a mosque leader during prayers.
Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque’s muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday.
London police quickly ruled out a terror motive.
Maglad was treated at a London hospital and returned to the mosque for Friday’s evening service with his arm wrapped in a sling,
“I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him,” Maglad told reporters on Friday.
“To me, as a Muslim, I don’t need to put any hatred in my heart.”
Several regulars at the Regent’s Park area mosque in northwest London said they had seen Horton attend a few services in the past year.
Horton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing later Saturday.

Niger military operation kills 120 ‘terrorists’: defense ministry

Updated 22 February 2020
AFP

Niger military operation kills 120 ‘terrorists’: defense ministry

  • Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso
Updated 22 February 2020
AFP

NIAMEY: A joint operation by Nigerien and French troops in southwest Niger killed 120 “terrorists” and seized bomb-making equipment and vehicles, the country’s defense ministry said Friday.
As of February 20 “120 terrorists have been neutralized” in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding there had been no losses among Nigerien or French troops.
Niger’s defense minister Issoufou Katambe praised the “cooperation... in the battle against terrorism,” according to the statement.
Authorities in the restive Tillaberi region have ramped up security restrictions, closing markets and banning motorbike traffic after attacks by jihadist groups over December and January killed 174 Nigerien soldiers.
A state of emergency has been in place in the region for the past two years.
Since 2015, Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso in the west, exacerbating needs in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, where nearly 78,000 people have been displaced.
France this year said it would boost its military presence in the troubled west African region by deploying 600 fresh troops to its 4,500-strong operation.

