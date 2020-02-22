You are here

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of Al-Jafurah gas field

Saudi Aramco on Saturday announced the regulatory approval of the development of the Al-Jafurah unconventional gas field in the Eastern Province. (Saudi Aramco)
  • Aramco expects field’s production to commence early 2024
  • Also expect field to produce 550,000 barrels per day
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco on Saturday announced the regulatory approval of the development of the Al-Jafurah unconventional gas field in the Eastern Province, the largest non-associated gas field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to date.

A statement from the company said the field development plan was subject to usual governance process.

On the occasion, the chairman of Saudi Aramco’s board of directors, Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, expressed his thanks to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Al-Rumayyan said the development of Al-Jafurah is expected to enhance the company’s position in the global energy sector, and help achieve its goal of being the world’s pre-eminent integrated energy and chemicals company.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, also expressed his gratitude and thanks to the crown prince and to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy for their support.

Al-Jafurah has a length of 170km and a width of 100km, and the volume of gas resources in the field is estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas, which will provide the petrochemical and metallic industries.

Aramco expects the field’s production, which will commence early 2024, to reach approximately 2.2 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales gas by 2036, with an associated approximately 425 million standard cubic feet per day of ethane, representing about 40 percent of current production. Aramco also expects the field to produce approximately 550 thousand barrels per day of gas, both liquid and condensate.

The company also plans to develop Al-Jafurah in accordance with the highest environmental standards and expects it will have a positive financial impact in the long term, which will start to show on the company’s financial results in phases concurrent to the field’s development.

$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter

  • Development of eastern field will rebalance global market, experts tell Arab News
  • Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income
LONDON: A $110 billion project to develop a gas field in eastern Saudi Arabia will turn the global market on its head and make the Kingdom a gas exporter, industry analysts told Arab News on Saturday.

The Jafurah field — which lies southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oil field — holds an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas, and is capable of producing 130,000 barrels per day of ethane and 500,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

Over 22 years, Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income and contribute $20 billion a year to the Kingdom’s GDP. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered that the gas produced at the field should be prioritized for domestic industry, but analysts believe there will be a surplus available for export.

The development of the Jafurah field will have ramifications not just for Saudi Arabia and its drive toward a cleaner energy mix, but also for the global gas market, with recent discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean rapidly reshaping economies from Cairo to Ankara and fueling fierce rivalries in the process.

 “The startup of Saudi Arabian exports could mark a major change to the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) balance in the second half of the decade given the size of the country’s conventional and unconventional gas resources,” James Waddell, senior global analyst at Energy Aspects in London, told Arab News.

Gas is now likely to become both an export product and a source of domestic power generation — a necessary stepping stone toward a cleaner energy mix that will also include more solar and wind power.

“Despite plans to meet Saudi Arabia’s growing power demand through gas and renewable energy generation, the country also has a high potential to have excess gas produced in the coming years that can be exported,” GlobalData power analyst Somayeh Davodi told Arab News.

ALSO READ:  Who flares, wins: Saudi Arabia bets big on gas again

“Saudi Aramco has already completed a number of gas processing projects and has been able to successfully meet its growing domestic gas demand during past decades.

“The company is adding more than 2.5 billion cubic feet per day to its existing gas plants capacity in few years time, increasing the country’s gas processing capacity to 18.9 billion cubic feet per day by 2022.”

This massive increase in the Kingdom’s capacity comes at a time of upheaval in the global gas market. New players such as Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Lebanon threaten the dominance of Russia, which has long been the main supplier to Europe, and Qatar, the world’s biggest supplier of LNG.

 

 

