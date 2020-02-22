Saudi foreign minister meets German officials

BERLIN: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is on an official visit to Berlin, on Saturday met Dr. Johann Wadephul, the deputy chairman of the ruling party's parliamentary bloc and the rapporteur on relations with the Middle East, Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran parliamentary committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal and Wadephul reviewed the existing partnership between the two countries and ways to promote them according to their mutual interests.

The minister had a separate meeting with Nils Schmid, who is spokesman for the Social Democratic Party for foreign affairs in the German Bundestag.

They discussed ways to enhance the partnership between the Kingdom and Germany, reviewing regional and international developments in order to achieve their common goals in enhancing security and stability.

On Friday, Prince Faisal met Armin Laschet, who is the premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. They reviewed prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.

The Saudi minister also met Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, who is CEO of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. Aspects of cooperation were discussed, as well as the importance of the roles of international security institutes in exploring the reality of security challenges and finding solutions to them.

Prince Faisal also met the president of the German Federal Academy for Security Policy, Ekkehard Brose. They reviewed aspects of cooperation and ways of consolidating political and security dialogue at regional and international levels.