You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister meets German officials

Saudi foreign minister meets German officials

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Nils Schmid, spokesman for the Social Democratic Party for foreign affairs in the German Bundestag. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kms4

Updated 22 February 2020
SPA

Saudi foreign minister meets German officials

Updated 22 February 2020
SPA

BERLIN: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is on an official visit to Berlin, on Saturday met Dr. Johann Wadephul, the deputy chairman of the ruling party's parliamentary bloc and the rapporteur on relations with the Middle East, Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran parliamentary committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal and Wadephul reviewed the existing partnership between the two countries and ways to promote them according to their mutual interests. 

The minister had a separate meeting with Nils Schmid, who is spokesman for the Social Democratic Party for foreign affairs in the German Bundestag.

They discussed ways to enhance the partnership between the Kingdom and Germany, reviewing regional and international developments in order to achieve their common goals in enhancing security and stability.

On Friday, Prince Faisal met Armin Laschet, who is the premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. They reviewed  prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.

The Saudi minister also met Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, who is CEO of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. Aspects of cooperation were discussed, as well as the importance of the roles of international security institutes in exploring the reality of security challenges and finding solutions to them.

Prince Faisal also met the president of the German Federal Academy for Security Policy, Ekkehard Brose. They reviewed aspects of cooperation and ways of consolidating political and security dialogue at regional and international levels.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Germany

Related

Saudi Arabia
Russia, Saudi-funded UN project to combat illicit arms’ trade launched
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Border Guards rescue family from drowning

Saudi women ‘are in no need of being rescued’

Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi women ‘are in no need of being rescued’

  • Few outside Kingdom understand the scale of female empowerment, top US diplomat tells Arab News
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Few people outside Saudi Arabia grasp the scale of the Kingdom’s reform drive, especially in empowering women, a leading US diplomat has told Arab News.

“I was reminded of this … by a prominent Saudi woman, who is happy and proud of the reforms,” said US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“She made the excellent point that Saudi women have been strong, capable and educated for a long time.”

The woman told Ortagus that Saudi women wanted their peers in the US to understand them, not feel pity for them. “Saudi women are not in need of being rescued,” Ortagus said,

READ FULL INTERVIEW: Saudi-US bond will last another 75 years, says US State Department spokesperson

Ortagus lived in Saudi Arabia for almost two years after she was appointed deputy US Treasury attache in 2010, and has been revisiting for the first time since then.

“It doesn’t even seem like the same country,” she said. “I didn’t recognize it. I couldn’t believe that it was the same diplomatic quarter that I used to live in 10 years ago — it is totally transformed.”

Washington would always welcome Saudi input on Middle East issues, she said. “We’d love the Kingdom’s help on things like the peace plan and vision that Jared Kushner has laid out. It may not be a perfect plan, but if we’re ever going to have peace in this region, it’s going to come from Saudi Arabia getting in and being involved.”

Topics: Saudi women Morgan Ortagus

Related

Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US bond will last another 75 years, says US State Department spokesperson
Saudi Arabia
US ambassador John Abizaid attends 75th anniversary of Saudi-US ties celebration in Riyadh

Latest updates

Hero in US Hanukkah attack rejects $20K reward from ‘Zionists’
Tehran accused of coronavirus cover-up
Saudi women ‘are in no need of being rescued’
China reports daily rise in viral infections to 648 cases
$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.