Masoud Al-Qahtani is an assistant professor in the dean’s office division of the deanship of student affairs at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah.

He received a doctorate in the Qur’an and the Sunnah and its sciences from the College of Da’wah and Fundamentals of Religion at Makkah’s Umm Al-Qura University.

Al-Qahtani was a public educator between 1992 and 1996, a lecturer at Jeddah’s Teachers College between 1996 and 2001, the undersecretary of Jeddah’s Teachers College for educational affairs between 2003 and 2008, undersecretary of the same college between 2004 and 2007, and undersecretary of KAU’s College of Education between 2009 and 2010.

He has been an assistant professor at the department of Islamic studies of the College of Education at KAU since 2001 and dean of student affairs since June 2018.

He is also the vice dean of KAU’s student affairs for cultural and social activities.

KAU recently received the UN’s “Zero Project Award” at the UN’s headquarters in Vienna for an initiative focusing on disabled students and their learning and movement on campus.

The ceremony was attended by KAU’s vice president for educational affairs, Dr. Abdul Moneim bin Abdul Salam Al-Hayani, Al-Qahtani and others.

KAU is the Kingdom’s first educational institution to win this award. The project’s current session featured 469 initiatives from 106 countries, from which around 80 were chosen based on the following criteria: Innovation, influence, scalability and development.