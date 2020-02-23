You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil price fights infection

China will be able to soften the crude oil demand hit from coronavirus after the government reported the lowest number of new cases. (AP/File)
Faisal Faeq

  • Of greater concern is the big drop in demand for oil in China — especially from Russia
Crude oil prices recorded their second weekly gain despite the pall of coronavirus hanging over commodity markets. 

Brent crude advanced to $58.50 per barrel and WTI rose to $53.46 per barrel on optimism that China will be able to soften the crude oil demand hit from coronavirus after the government reported the lowest number of new cases.

Nevertheless, oil has lost about 15 percent since the beginning of the year on fears that the outbreak will squeeze global energy demand.  Now the market is wondering if it is possible for the Brent price to break the $60 barrier before OPEC’s much anticipated meeting in early March.

While supply disruptions in Libya continue to affect the market, analysts have grown somewhat weary with their impact.

Of greater concern is the big drop in demand for oil in China — especially from Russia, where the spot price for Russian East Siberia Pacific Ocean crude (ESPO) has weakened further.

Lower Chinese refinery demand has caused floating storage to accumulate offshore in China where most of these idling (anchoring) very large crude carriers have been loaded with March barrels and not yet with April deliveries. 

The market has also started to see the impact on lower refining margins in Asia and Europe.

This is largely as a result of lower demand for petroleum refined products — especially for the Jet fuel which has been affected by global flight restrictions related to coronavirus.

Jet fuel prices are now expected to fall to near-record lows. 

Lower demand for petroleum-refined products in China has led Beijing to cut gasoline and diesel retail prices for the second time in 2020. 

This reflects China crude oil demand, which has fallen by about a third.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its outlook for crude oil demand growth.

That took into account not only coronavirus but also lower-than-expected heating fuel consumption caused by the Northern Hemisphere’s warmer winter.

Taxation dominates G20 gathering in Riyadh

Rashid Hassan

  • Officials express optimism on the tackling of tax evasion and the continued strength of the financial sector globally
RIYADH: The two-day G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting kicked off in Riyadh on Saturday with taxation dominating the agenda.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said this year would represent a key test for tax transparency worldwide.

“It gives us the opportunity to assess what we have achieved collectively in the area of tax transparency and discuss possible ways to encourage further progress, and provides a platform to discuss the way forward to address the tax challenges arising from the digitization of the economy,” he said. 

The minister said that G20 states and the OECD had already achieved major successes in tackling tax evasion. “Today, members of the G20/OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes work together to implement the internationally agreed standards on tax transparency,” said Al-Jadaan. “These standards balance the need to access information for tax purposes and the need to protect taxpayers’ confidentiality.”

He said that more than 6,100 bilateral exchange agreements had been signed and that tax-authorities worldwide were now collecting tax revenues utilizing the automatic exchange of information mechanism.

“Information on 50 million financial accounts was exchanged by the end of 2019 for a total value of about €5 trillion ($5,4 trillion), and almost €100 billion in additional tax revenues have been identified, thanks to voluntary compliance mechanisms and investigations,” he said.

Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) said that the global economy had faced headwinds caused by geopolitical uncertainties and social unrest in some parts of the world.

But he said the good news was that the financial sector, and notably the banking sector, has continued to strengthen in both advanced and emerging economies.

The governor also said he expected to see an improvement in the Saudi economy this year.

“As an open economy, Saudi Arabia, just as other countries in the region, is under the influence of these global developments. What I can say, in a nutshell, is that GDP growth in Saudi Arabia is projected to see an upturn in 2020.”

Ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries and guest nations, as well as heads of international and regional organizations are attending the gathering in Saudi Arabia, the first Arab nation to hold the G20 presidency.

