You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence: army

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence: army

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2m59k

Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence: army

  • Shot Palestinian suspected of placing a bomb near the Gaza border
Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of placing a bomb near the Gaza border, before extracting his body with a bulldozer, the army said.

“Following the successful thwarting of the attack near the Gaza Strip fence earlier this morning, an IDF (Israeli army) bulldozer extracted the body of one of the attackers,” a military spokeswoman said.

Earlier Sunday, the army had said it “spotted two terrorists approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placing an explosive device adjacent to it.”

“The troops opened fire toward them. A hit was identified,” a military statement said.

Following the incident, a video from Gaza emerged showing a bulldozer approaching the body as young, apparently unarmed men, were trying to collect it.

The sound of gunfire is heard and the men ultimately run away as the bulldozer collects the body. A tank can be seen positioned nearby.

The Gaza health ministry said that two civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene.

Hawkish Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has pursued a policy of retaining the bodies of militants from Gaza as bargaining chips to pressure Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave, which has been holding the bodies of two Israeli soldiers since 2014.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza after projectile

Iran reports low turnout for general election since 1979

Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

Iran reports low turnout for general election since 1979

  • Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament
  • Authorities barred roughly half the candidates from contesting, experts say
Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s interior minister said on Sunday that 42.6 percent of eligible voters turned out for the country’s parliamentary election, a record low in such polls since the Islamic revolution.
Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was “acceptable” for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday’s election.
It was the lowest turnout in a general election since the 1979 revolution that toppled the shah.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


Experts had predicted a low turnout after poll authorities barred roughly half the 16,000-odd candidates — mostly reformists and moderates — from contesting for a seat.
Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament.
If the conservatives’ resurgence is confirmed, it will mean President Hassan Rouhani’s slender majority of reformists and moderates elected four years ago is nearly purged.
The moderates have been weakened by the US pullout from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and the imposition of fresh sanctions.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus Iran elections Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran’s state TV: Hard-liners win all seats for Tehran in vote
Middle-East
Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported

Latest updates

Pakistan shuts Taftan border after coronavirus kills six in Iran
Two wounded in Lebanese city of Tripoli after bomb explodes in residential building
G20 ready to limit effects of coronavirus on global economy, Saudi finance minister
Sensational Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch
Iran reports low turnout for general election since 1979

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.