Oman's sultan says government will work to reduce debt

Sultan Haitham who assumed power in January, said the government would create a national framework to boost employment. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said on Sunday the government would work to reduce public debt and restructure public institutions and companies to bolster the economy.
Haitham, in his second public speech since assuming power in January, said the government would create a national framework to tackle unemployment while addressing strained public finances.
"We will direct our financial resources in the best way that will guarantee reducing debt and increasing revenues," he said in the televised speech.
"We will also direct all government departments to adopt efficient governance that leads to a balanced, diversified and sustainable economy."
Rated junk by all three major credit rating agencies, Oman's debt to GDP ratio spiked to nearly 60% last year from around 15% in 2015, and could reach 70% by 2022, according to S&P Global Ratings.
The small oil producing country has relied heavily on debt to offset a widening deficit caused by lower crude prices. Also, the late Sultan Qaboos, who ruled Oman for nearly 50 years, held back on austerity measures.
The country has delayed introducing a 5% value added tax from 2019 to 2021, and economic diversification has been slow, with oil and gas accounting for over 70% of government revenues.
Last week, rating agency Fitch said Oman was budgeting for a higher deficit of 8.7% for 2020 despite its expectation of further asset-sale proceeds and some spending cuts.
"We are willing to take the necessary measures to restructure the state's administrative system and its legislation," Haitham said in his first speech since the mourning period for Qaboos ended, without elaborating.
He said there would be a full review of government companies to improve their business performance and competence.
Oman observers have said that if Haitham moves to decentralise power it would signal willingness to improve decision making. Like Qaboos, he holds the positions of finance minister and central bank chairman as well as premier, defence and foreign minister. 

Topics: Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

Saudi economy set to grow this year, driven by non-oil sector: central bank

Updated 23 February 2020
Reuters

Saudi economy set to grow this year, driven by non-oil sector: central bank

  • ‘The forecasts are positive and growth is expected to be higher than last year, especially from the private sector’
  • Saudi investments in non-oil infrastructure projects will continue to support economic activity this year
Updated 23 February 2020
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow this year, supported by the non-oil sector, despite a challenging global economic backdrop, the Saudi central bank governor said on Saturday as the kingdom hosts the G20 meeting.
Ahmed Al-Kholifey said it was too early to see the full picture of the economic damage caused by the new coronavirus, which has emerged in China and spread globally.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority governor was speaking at an economic conference in Riyadh, where finance leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies have gathered this weekend to discuss policies and the impact of the virus on global growth.
“GDP growth in Saudi Arabia is projected to see an upturn in 2020,” said Kholifey. “Monetary, fiscal and structural policies in my country are all geared towards an expansion of the private non-oil sector GDP over the medium term,” he said.
The International Monetary Fund said in January it expects the Saudi economy to expand 1.9 percent this year, up from an estimated 0.4 percent in 2019. However, it lowered its forecast for the kingdom’s 2020 growth from 2.2 percent due to lower oil output.

“We have a positive view on the Saudi economy, the forecasts are positive and growth is expected to be higher than last year, especially from the private sector,” Kholifey said.
After a bad year for the global economy last year, with the weakest global GDP growth since the financial crisis, Kholifey said Saudi Arabia was looking for “good news” this weekend.
“At our upcoming G20 meeting, we will be looking for good news from other countries as well, which overall will hopefully confirm the baseline projection that the growth slowdown has bottomed out and a turnaround in output growth in the current year can be expected, albeit a moderate one,” he added.
But he cautioned that trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and the outbreak of the new coronavirus were downside risks to global growth.
The comments came after the Institute of International Finance warned on Friday that the virus outbreak may curb demand for oil in China and other Asian countries, depressing crude prices further, to as low as $57 a barrel, and clouding growth prospects across the Middle East.
Even as the oil-based economy suffers, economists have said Saudi investments in non-oil infrastructure projects led by the Public Investment Fund will continue to support economic activity this year. Saudi non-oil economic output grew 4.33 percent in the third quarter of 2019, even though the overall economy contracted by 0.46 percent, hit by a drop in oil production.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

