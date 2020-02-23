You are here

G20 ready to limit effects of coronavirus on global economy, Saudi finance minister

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks during a media conference with Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2020
Frank Kane
NOOR NUGALI

  • G20 will continue to take joint action to strengthen international co-operation and frameworks
  • Finance ministers agree measures to tackle global problems, coronavirus
RIYADH: The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended in Saudi Arabia with a determination to tackle pressing global concerns such as geopolitical and trade confrontations, as well as the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak.
The official communique — hammered out among the G20 policy-makers gathered in Riyadh over two days of discussions — said that global economic growth was expected to pick up “modestly” this year and next, on signs of improving financial conditions and some signs of easing trade tensions.
“However, global economic growth remains slow, and downside risks to the outlook persist, inching those arising from geopolitical and remaining trade tensions, and policy uncertainty. We will enhance global risk monitoring, including the recent outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). We stand ready to take further action to address those risks,” the communique said.

On so-called “trade wars” between the US and China — which was not represented at the Riyadh meeting because of the outbreak — the communiqué said: “We will continue to take joint action to strengthen international co-operation and frameworks, and also reaffirm our commitments on exchange rates.”
There was general agreement by the ministers on measures on infrastructure investment, technology development, and plans to boost domestic capital markets across the world, especially in emerging and developing countries.
But a note of caution was also sounded in several areas.The G20 finance ministers said that “we are facing a global landscape that is being rapidly transformed by economic, social, environmental, technological and demographic changes.”
Apart from that mention of the environment, there was little attention given to the contentious issue of climate change. Towards the end of the communique, the ministers and governors said: “The financial stability board (of the G20) is examining the financial stability implications of climate change.”
The finance ministers’ gathering is the first formal event in preparation for the summit of world leaders that will take place in Saudi Arabia in November, with the three key aims of empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers in technology and innovation.
The international taxation system was an area of focus at the finance ministers meeting, with some countries threatening a controversial digital tax. The communique said that “we continue to support tax capacity building in developing countries,” and called on all countries to sign multilateral agreements on tax matters. “We remain committed to the full, timely and consistent implementation of the agreed financial reforms,” it added.
Other big themes of the financial G20 meeting included inclusion of youth and women in the financial process. “We support the emphasis on digital financial inclusion of under-served groups, especially youth, women and small businesses,” the communique said.
There was also strong support for the work of the global Financial Action Task Force in combating money laundering and terrorism finance. “We reiterate our strong commitment to tackle all sources, techniques and channels of these threats,” the G20 ministers said, also backing measures to tackle the financing of nuclear proliferation. “We ask the FATF to remain vigilant with respect to emerging financial technologies that may allow for new methods of illicit financing,” it added.

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

SHERIF EL TOUNY

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

  • Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion
CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

