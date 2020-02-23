You are here

UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders

Monese has expanded to 31 nations in Europe with two million customers in only five years of operation. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

  • In Britain, about 80 percent of Monese customers are foreigners whose salary goes directly into their account
LONDON: Among Britain’s digital app-based banks that are attracting moneyed urban millennials is Monese, which also courts customers neglected by the country’s established lenders.

In early 2000, Estonia-born entrepreneur Norris Koppel arrived in Britain and spotted a major gap in UK banking for newly arrived foreigners who had trouble opening traditional accounts.

Koppel was snubbed by banks owing to a lack of address documents and no credit history — and vowed to help those in a similar predicament.

In the nation’s booming financial technology or fintech sector, mobile phone app-based “neo-banks” such as Revolut, Monzo and Starling have established themselves as plucky upstarts.

Koppel’s lender Monese joined them, expanding to 31 nations in Europe with two million customers in only five years of operation.

“Investor trust in Fintechs and the amount of investment being poured into neo-banks is actually very significant; it hasn’t really slowed down. 2019 was definitely a peak point so let’s see how 2020 goes,” Koppel said.

“It’s very clear that banking is going through fundamental changes . . . and there are a group of neo-banks including Monese who are on top of that wave.”

The company describes itself as an electronic money institution that provides banking facilities — but it does not currently offer credit. “Monese is built for people who are moving to a different country, starting a new life, finding a better job, retiring, going for studies, or getting married somewhere else,” Koppel said.

In Britain, about 80 percent of Monese customers are foreigners whose salary goes directly into their account. Groups such as Monese that only operate online carry out checks to verify the identity of new applicants to help fight money laundering. The app aims to compete with Revolut and Monzo, which have eight million and three million customers respectively in a fiercely competitive market.

Monese expects to turn a profit by 2021. It has a global workforce of roughly 400 people, describes itself as the “Uber of banking,” in reference to the popular ride-hailing app. “It’s a good comparison,” Koppel said, noting that it was used by a lot of gig-economy workers at Uber and takeaway delivery service Deliveroo.

Britain’s traditional banking sector, which is still reeling from the 2008 global financial crisis and a string of product mis-selling scandals, retains a strong grip on personal banking, experts say.

Warwick University’s Andreas Kokkinis, who specializes in corporate law and financial regulation, said that fintech was gaining a foothold however.

“The six biggest UK banks have 87 percent of the market share for current accounts so the remaining 13 percent is split among smaller conventional banks and building societies, and challenger banks,” he said. “However, challenger banks, which operate exclusively online and thus offer cheaper services, are popular among customers below the age of 37.”

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

  • Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion
CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

