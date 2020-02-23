You are here

Chinese restaurants starved for cash as virus hits industry

Fears over coronavirus sweeping across the country have had a devastating effect on dine-in business for eateries such as this restaurant in Beijing. (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2020
AFP

  • The longer the disruptions drag on, the harder it will be to avert significant damage to employment
BEIJING: It is lunch time in Beijing, but the only diner in Cindy’s Cafe is an employee having a staff meal — it has been closed for more than three weeks as China battles a deadly virus epidemic.

Restaurants are taking a huge hit as many people across the country of 1.4 billion have been either under some form of quarantine or are reluctant to venture outside since late January over fears of contagion.

At Cindy’s Cafe, in  Beijing’s Roosevelt Plaza, dine-in revenue has fallen to zero, and relying on deliveries hardly makes up the shortfall, said manager Cai Yaoyang.

“On a good day in the past, we could earn more than 1,000 yuan ($143) a day from deliveries,” Cai told AFP. “Now, it’s just around 200 to 300 yuan a day. The impact is especially big.”

He estimates losses to the company, which has more than 10 outlets in China, could be “at least a few million (yuan)” given rent and unused stock from the unexpected Lunar New Year closures. “If there is no business, staff may be asked to take more days off.” 

Many restaurants have suspended dine-ins to curb the spread of the virus, but eateries that have resumed operations remain largely empty, with people still encouraged to stay home to avoid infections.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,400 in China and infected nearly 77,000.

At an outlet of Bellagio Cafe, another restaurant chain, employee Zhu Xiangying told AFP it had only made 30,000 yuan in around 10 days, compared with over 200,000 yuan in normal times.

The China Cuisine Association said in a report this month that the country’s restaurant industry saw 4.67 trillion yuan ($665 billion) in catering revenue last year, with earnings over the Lunar New Year break making up over 15 percent.

With millions of people staying indoors during the festival this year, those holiday earnings have evaporated.

The hotpot chain Haidilao — which has temporarily closed its mainland China outlets — has turned to selling fresh and frozen products directly to communities.

In Yunhaiyao, a chain specializing in Yunnan cuisine, restaurant tables are piled with fresh vegetables instead of cooked dishes — ready to be packed and delivered to housing compounds.

Yunhaiyao, which has more than 100 outlets in China, now bulk-buys groceries for residents near its stores as a new income stream.

It has also rolled out a line of prepared ingredients so customers can quickly whip up Yunnan specialities while cooped up at home.

Zhao Yebule, store manager at Yunhaiyao’s Tongzhou branch in Beijing, said deliveries can rake in up to 6,000 yuan daily.

But the company is still in a pinch.

Li Jianying, a regional manager overseeing 10 outlets, said only around half of his staff were ready to resume work.

Others cannot leave their residential compounds freely or face a 14-day quarantine when they return to Beijing.

“Our sales are just about 10 percent that of regular times before the epidemic,” with delivery sales falling by half, he added.

Yunhaiyao remains worried about expenses such as rent, and has taken a 10 million yuan loan to ease cashflow pressures.

Li, however, stressed there were no plans to cut staff for now.

One way out is to “share” employees with other businesses that are enjoying an increase in demand: e-commerce platforms.

JD.com saw a 215 percent spike in fresh food sales over the Lunar New Year, while Meituan Grocery’s daily sales in Beijing tripled at its peak during the holiday.

Li estimates “a few hundred” Yunhaiyao staff have taken on short-term work with third-party firms such as supermarkets or online platforms.

Cai added Cindy Cafe was in talks to help workers find temporary employment.

JD.com and JD-backed Dada Group have offered more than 35,000 jobs, with over half being frontline roles such as couriers and drivers, while around 40 workers from restaurant chain Putien now staff Meituan Grocery as well.

Yet, the current situation remains a looming threat to jobs.

A survey by Peking and Tsinghua universities of about 1,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises, said about 85 percent of these firms could only survive up to three months on their cash reserves.

Even as policymakers extend preferential loans and introduce tax breaks authorities “won’t be able to extend life support to all,” said Capital Economics in a report on Wednesday. “The longer the disruptions drag on, the harder it will be to avert significant damage to employment.” 

As it is, the big players are hurting. Lao Xiang Ji, which has some 800 outlets, estimates it suffered at least 500 million yuan in losses, said chairman Shu Cong Xuan in a video on the company’s WeChat account.

CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

