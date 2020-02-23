You are here

Foreign missions in Saudi Arabia visit Shaybah oil field 

The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field’s protected area. (SPA)
Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama. (SPA)
The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field's protected area. (SPA)
The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field’s protected area. (SPA)
The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field’s protected area. (SPA)
Updated 23 February 2020
SPA

  • The dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama, thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Aramco for the visit
RIYADH: Ambassadors and delegations to Saudi Arabia recently visited the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter desert, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The visit was designed to acquaint diplomatic delegations with one of the largest crude oil fields in the world, which has been vital for global supply.
The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field’s protected area, which has a herd of Arabian oryx and ostriches, enjoyed views of sand dunes and hiked in the natural areas.
The dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama, thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Aramco for the visit, hailing the ability of the Kingdom to manage giant crude oil fields in difficult terrain.
Polish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jan Stanislaw Bury said that Shaybah oil field is an important economic center.
Shaybah is a major crude oil site in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the largest in the Kingdom with a crude reserve of nearly 14.3 billion barrels and gas reserve of nearly 25 trillion cubic feet.
Rub Al-Khali, also known as the Empty Quarter, is part of the larger Arabian Desert, covering 650,000 square kilometers in Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Yemen. 

Saudi aviation authority obliges airlines to pay indemnities to passengers

Saudi aviation authority obliges airlines to pay indemnities to passengers

  • GACA urges passengers to review the regulations on protecting customers’ rights on its website
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has obligated airlines operating in Saudi Arabia to pay indemnities worth more than SR65 million ($14.95 million) to passengers for not abiding by the terms and conditions of air transport contracts with their customers.

This comes in line with regulations on protecting customers’ rights, and GACA’s strategy to enhance services provided to passengers and improve their experience in accordance with the highest international standards.

Among the reasons for paying indemnities are loss, damage or delay of luggage, flight delays and flight cancellations.

All air carriers operating in Saudi Arabia are subject to paying the indemnities.

GACA urges passengers to review the regulations on protecting customers’ rights on its website www.gaca.gov.sa.

Passengers wishing to file complaints against air carriers can also contact the 24-hour call center. 

