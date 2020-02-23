RIYADH: Ambassadors and delegations to Saudi Arabia recently visited the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter desert, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The visit was designed to acquaint diplomatic delegations with one of the largest crude oil fields in the world, which has been vital for global supply.
The ambassadors and their families visited the oil field’s protected area, which has a herd of Arabian oryx and ostriches, enjoyed views of sand dunes and hiked in the natural areas.
The dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama, thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Aramco for the visit, hailing the ability of the Kingdom to manage giant crude oil fields in difficult terrain.
Polish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jan Stanislaw Bury said that Shaybah oil field is an important economic center.
Shaybah is a major crude oil site in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the largest in the Kingdom with a crude reserve of nearly 14.3 billion barrels and gas reserve of nearly 25 trillion cubic feet.
Rub Al-Khali, also known as the Empty Quarter, is part of the larger Arabian Desert, covering 650,000 square kilometers in Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Yemen.
Foreign missions in Saudi Arabia visit Shaybah oil field
https://arab.news/mw5as
Foreign missions in Saudi Arabia visit Shaybah oil field
- The dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama, thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Aramco for the visit
RIYADH: Ambassadors and delegations to Saudi Arabia recently visited the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter desert, the Saudi Press Agency reported.