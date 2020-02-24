You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

The Swiss hotel and resort brand, owned and represented by Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG), aims to build eight hotels in Egypt as part of a management deal with Tharawat International Investment Corp. (HDG photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6a3qa

Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

  • Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion
Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

Topics: Tharawat International Investment Corp. Saudi-Egypt Saudi Hospitality Development Group

Related

Corporate News
Saudi hospitality industry in focus at Hotel Show
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hospitality firm looks to the future with youth program

G20 leaders seek measures for youth, women

Updated 24 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI & RASHID HASSAN

G20 leaders seek measures for youth, women

  • The Kingdom’s finance minister joined calls to enhance access to opportunities for all
Updated 24 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI & RASHID HASSAN

RIYADH: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to encourage the use of digital financial services in order to boost inclusion for under-served groups, especially women, youth, and small and medium enterprises.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “The global economy has not been delivering for all, as we can see from the persistence of income inequality as well as gender and age gaps and employment. Ministers and governors discussed the potential policies to enhance access to opportunities for all.”

The ministers underscored the need of an inclusive approach to growth, and to tap economic potential to help address inequality and help all segments of society, especially women and youth. 

“Therefore, the ministers and the governors agreed to develop new policy options that countries can draw to enhance access to opportunities for all, for empowering people,” said the minister.

“This topic is highly relevant for the MENA region and we are looking forward to actions that will lead us toward more inclusion in the region and beyond,” added Al -Jadaan. 

“One of our presidency’s priorities is to mobilize the necessary financing for developing and low income countries. The G20 leaders committed in 2018 to reach a global consensus-based solution that addresses the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy,” he added.

They stressed the importance of an all-OECD inclusive framework to reach an agreement on key policy features at their next meeting in July. “We recognize that businesses would face a significant increase in its compliance burden and tax uncertainty if no agreement is reached within the timeline,” he said.

On taxation he said: “We welcome recent progress made on the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.” 

On harmonizing the Saudi tax regime according to global norms Al-Jadaan said: “I assure you that we are within the global norm. Saudi Arabia is part of the globe and we obviously look forward to ensuring that our tax regime is business friendly.

“The tax regime generally in the context of the G20 is a really important one and one of the topics that we have discussed today is ensuring that not only developed but also no devoting nation is left behind,” he said.

Al-Jadaan commented on Lebanon, saying that it “is an Arab country, and we care for what happens there.”

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said: “We met at a time of particular uncertainty. The projected recovery is fragile and predicated on a return to normal conditions in previously stressed or under-performing economies.”

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20

Related

Business & Economy
G20 ready to limit effects of coronavirus on global economy, Saudi finance minister
World
G20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change

Latest updates

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange
China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus
Protesting Haiti police exchange fire with troops near national palace
Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.