You are here

  • Home
  • Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z29dx

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

  • India and the US have built close political and security ties and Trump’s two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests
  • But the prospects of resolving a wrangle over trade that led to both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs remains elusive
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

AHMEDABAD: US President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.
India and the United States have built close political and security ties and Trump’s two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests, officials say, including a way to counter China’s rise as a superpower.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to greet Trump and his wife, Melania, as they stepped off Air Force One.
A road show is planned and a huge reception will be held in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in the city which is the political home of Modi. A huge crowd has filled the stadium, claimed to be the world’s biggest cricket ground.
Modi, who has built a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump’s visit even though a trade deal that Washington was pushing for has run into problems.
The rally in Ahmedabad will be a larger version of the “Howdy Modi” rally that Trump and Modi jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans last year, where Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling power.
His entourage includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner besides members of his cabinet, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Many roads were blocked off in Ahmedabad, shops shut and police stationed on rooftops and balconies. School children boarded buses bound for the stadium shouting “We love Trump.” Others were carrying Indian flags.
Trump, who seeks re-election in November, routinely gets the biggest audience of any candidate in the US presidential race, ranging up to 20,000 or so, and he has been grudgingly admiring of Modi’s ability to get a bigger crowd than him.
From Ahmedabad, he heads to Agra for a sunset visit to the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum, before landing in New Delhi for a summit with Indian officials and business leaders.
But the prospects of resolving a wrangle over trade that led to both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs remains elusive. Indian and US officials have both said progress is unlikely to be made until after the US election.
The two sides have been arguing over US demands for access to India’s poultry and dairy markets, Indian price controls on medical devices such as stents and stringent local data storage rules that US technology firms say will raise the cost of doing business.
Modi’s government has sought restoration of trade concessions that Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater access to US markets for its pharmaceutical and farm products.
The two countries are expected to announce defense deals including an Indian navy plan to buy helicopters from Lockheed Martin worth $2.6 billion.

Topics: economy trade US India Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Related

Special
World
High on optics, low on trade: India set to welcome Trump
Special
World
Howdy Trump! India gears up for US president’s visit

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

Updated 46 min 52 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

  • Leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denounces a ‘betrayal’ by coalition partners
  • Many are angry that the democratically elected government could be replaced without an election
Updated 46 min 52 sec ago
AFP Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia’s king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia’s ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir’s anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.

“The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.,” Mahathir’s office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, but his party, Bersatu, has also quit the ruling coalition, its president, Malaysian home minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook.

Malaysian politics was in turmoil Monday after leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denounced a “betrayal” by coalition partners he said were trying to bring down the government, two years after it stormed to victory.
Anwar’s “Pact of Hope” alliance was thrown into crisis after his rivals within the coalition and opposition politicians met at the weekend reportedly to try to form a new government.
Speculation is mounting that Anwar, who had been the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed, and his lawmakers would be left out of any new coalition, ending his hopes of becoming premier any time soon.
According to reports, the proposed new government includes Mahathir’s party, the United Malays National Organization — the party of scandal-tainted ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ousted at the 2018 polls — and a hard-line Islamist group.
However, it was still unclear Monday morning whether the push to form a new government would succeed and Mahathir is yet to comment publicly.
Anwar said late Sunday he was “shocked” at the bid to topple the ruling coalition, describing it as a “betrayal, because there has been a promise (to hand over power to me).”
Anwar — a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on widely-criticized sodomy charges — was expected later Monday to meet the king, who must give his assent to the formation of a new government.
He had teamed up with former nemesis Mahathir ahead of the 2018 elections to oust the government of Najib, who had become embroiled in the massive 1MDB graft scandal.
They led an alliance to an unexpected victory against a coalition that had ruled Malaysia uninterrupted for over six decades, and 94-year-old Mahathir agreed to eventually hand power to Anwar.
But Mahathir, in his second stint as premier after first holding the role from 1981 to 2003, has repeatedly refused to say when he will transfer power, stoking tensions within the four-party coalition.
The alliance’s popularity had plummeted as it was accused of failing to raise living standards and protect the rights of the ethnic Malay Muslim majority, and it lost a string of local polls.
After the weekend meetings, analysts said the government stood little chance of surviving.
James Chin, a Malaysia expert at the University of Tasmania, said many Muslims were unhappy with the government and believed the argument put forward by opponents that it was being dominated by ethnic Chinese politicians.
“They want Mahathir in power, and they want Malay supremacy,” he said.
Race is a highly sensitive issue in Malaysia. About 60 percent of the population is Muslim but it is also home to substantial ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
Many were angry, however, that the democratically elected government, which came to power partly on a pledge to push through much-needed reforms, could be replaced without an election.
The people “will not agree to or cooperate with any ‘backdoor’ government formed out of the selfish, self-preservation agenda of certain MPs,” said a statement from a group of leading activists and academics.
Some called for a snap poll, although politicians appeared to be trying to form a new government without holding an election.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Mahatir Mohammad

Related

World
Malaysia drops sex assault probe of PM-in-waiting Anwar
World
Malaysia’s ruling party makes fresh push for Anwar to take over as PM

Latest updates

Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India
Bahrain, Kuwait report first cases of coronavirus
Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.