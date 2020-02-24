Internet goes wild as Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik have officially rekindled their on-again-off-again romance. Their relationship status had tongues wagging in early January and by Valentine’s Day, they were Instagram official again.

On Sunday, YouTube star Jake Paul tweeted the following about Malik, which did not make Hadid happy at all: “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him…zane (I know) you’re reading this…stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha (sic),” Paul wrote.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, Paul was in Las Vegas for the boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II, when he happened to run into the “Pillowtalk” singer.

The YouTuber, known for playing Dirk Mann on Disney's “Bizaardvark,” wrote in a second tweet that Malik “started yelling and freaking” out and that he felt bad for “childhood stars.”







Hadid clapped back at YouTuber Jake Paul after his dig at Zayn Malik on Twitter.



Though the former One Direction star didn’t reply to Paul’s comments, Hadid certainly did, serving up her own scalding response: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang (with) you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed... (sic).”

Hadid’s scathing response surprised everyone, none more than Jake Paul himself, who didn’t respond to the model directly, though he did delete his tweets.

Fans on Twitter were quick to praise the California-born beauty for standing up for Malik. “Gigi Hadid telling Jake Paul he’s ugly and irrelevant is EXACTLY what I needed to see on a Sunday, a true queen (sic),” wrote one user, while another simply tweeted “Gigi Hadid for president.”

Gigi Hadid telling Jake Paul he's ugly and irrelevant is EXACTLY what I needed to see on a sunday, a true queen. — Jack (@J4CKMULL) February 23, 2020

The 24-year-old model is known for standing up for herself, her loved ones and issues close to her heart on social media.

Who can forget when she fought back against celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk who grabbed her and lifted her in the air after she left a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in 2016?

More recently, she confronted and escorted away French YouTuber Marie Benoliel who crashed Chanel’s Spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Not one to hold her tongue, Hadid has also been extremely vocal about issues surrounding the fashion industry, the environment, Palestine and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, often taking to her various social media platforms to publicly voice her concerns.