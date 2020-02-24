You are here

  • Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought

Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought

Villagers queue to collect food aid distributed by the World Food Program (WFP) following a prolonged drought in rural Mudzi district, Zimbabwe, February 20, 2020. Picture taken February 20, 2020. (Reuters)
AP

Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought

  • Zimbabwe is among the world’s most food insecure countries with more than half of the its 15 million people in need of food assistance
  • Nearly 1,000 people of all ages gathered at Nakiwa village in Mudzi, to receive monthly food rations
MUDZI, Zimbabwe: Living alone in Zimbabwe’s arid Mudzi district, Leah Tsiga’s best friend is her cat. But when it comes to food, each has to look for their own and the 90-year-old Tsiga often comes second best.

The crafty feline forages in nearby bushes for rats, birds, insects and worms. As for the frail Tsiga, she sometimes goes for days without a solid meal, as Zimbabwe is ravaged by a combination of drought and deepening economic crisis.

Tsiga ate porridge the previous night, her first meal in two days, she said.

“I approached one of my neighbors who felt pity for me and gave me a bowl of mealie-meal and some sugar for the porridge,” she told The Associated Press, sitting outside her round, grass-thatched hut.

She used to get help from her three children, but they are battling to make ends meet because of Zimbabwe’s high unemployment.

“They all went to Harare (the capital) to look for jobs,” said Tsiga. “They are also struggling. So it’s just me and my cat here,” she said.

Zimbabwe is among the world’s most food insecure countries with more than half of its 15 million people in need of food assistance, according to UN’s World Food Program.

A drought, described by experts as the most severe in decades and worsened by climate change, has seen large numbers of rural farmers unable to grow adequate food.

A debilitating economic crisis that has seen Zimbabwe’s annual inflation spike to 500 percent — second only to that in Venezuela — has worsened the situation and left millions of people desperate for survival.

In Mudzi, about 230 kilometers (143 miles) northeast of Harare, the situation is palpably dire and it has especially hit the elderly. Making up about 4% of Zimbabwe’s population, they are often neglected by family members, don’t get enough support from the government and must keep farming their small patches of land. Many are reliant upon international food aid.

Walking bent over with a cane, 89-year-old Sophia Chatundumura said she had to hike about 5 kilometers (3 miles) to reach the point where food aid was distributed because her grandchildren were away at school.

“I can’t ask for help from my neighbors because they also have nothing,” she said.

The international food assistance is targeting “the most vulnerable groups, the elderly whom we expect not to work in the fields or to get enough harvest to take them throughout the year,” said Never Chituwu, an official with World Vision, an international charity that participated in the food distribution. He added that many elderly are taking care of orphans.

Of the 134,000 people in Mudzi district, more than half are in urgent need of food assistance, said the local district administrator, Robert Mzezewa, adding that many younger people have resorted to the often violent small-scale gold mining to survive.

The World Food Program is assisting 3.5 million people across the once-prosperous nation with food until April when people are expected to harvest this year’s crop, said Claire Neville, a communications officer with the organization. But that’s assuming there will be something to harvest.

Rains have been sparse this year and staple crops such as maize and sorghum are stunted and wilting across the district, a few kilometers (miles) from Mozambique, another country hard hit by the drought. Many people did not even plant due to the erratic rains and large swathes of land lie fallow.

“It is becoming difficult to depend on the rains these days. Mudzi had rains in December, followed by a sudden dry spell lasting 23 days. The rains returned briefly in January, but it was too late for the crops, and farmers,” said Godfrey Mboweni, a government agronomist.

“As climate change is intensifying, Zimbabwe and indeed all of southern Africa is a prime example of people suffering most from climate change,” said Neville, the WFP officer.

Many shops in the district were closed while those still operating had just a trickle of customers as few people have money to buy food items, even when they are available in shops.

The WFP says it wants to scale up assistance to reach more than 4 million people in Zimbabwe, although 7.7 million people are in need. The agency says it requires over $200 million for food assistance in Zimbabwe but so far has raised just half of that amount.

Nearly 1,000 people of all ages gathered at Nakiwa village in Mudzi, to receive monthly food rations. Before the distribution, people prayed and then recited slogans for smart agriculture strategies they learned in training workshops.

The elderly became the butt of friendly banter to lighten the mood among people sitting on stones and under the shade of small jatropha trees to escape the searing heat.

“This is not a modelling show, walk faster you girls,” shouted one woman to three grannies limping their way to the food distribution point. People burst out in laughter, before lining up behind the old women to collect rations of cow peas (black-eyed peas), maize meal and vegetable oil.

The elderly women also chuckled ruefully, masking their fatigue after walking several kilometers (miles).

“There is too much hunger here ... I can no longer cope,” one of them, 61-year old Mavis Pawandiwa later told AP, breaking down several times and battling to contain her tears.

After receiving her food rations, Tsiga, the old woman with the cat, returned home to cook sadza, a stiff porridge made from ground maize that she had received.

To go with it, she cooked leaves from the pigweed (amaranthus) and okra growing among a faltering pearl millet crop in her small field.

“It is not old age that will kill me, it is hunger,” said Tsiga, as her cat, seemingly on a full stomach, slept contentedly nearby.

Topics: Zimbabwe

UN chief Guterres issues 7-point ‘call to action’ on human rights

UN chief Guterres issues 7-point ‘call to action’ on human rights

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the appeal at the start of the latest Human Rights Council session in Geneva
  • ‘Success must be measured by the yardstick of meaningful change in people’s lives’
GENEVA: The head of the United Nations issued a “call to action” on Monday to countries, businesses and all people to help renew and revive human rights across the globe, laying out a seven-point plan amid concerns about climate change, conflict and repression.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the appeal at the start of the latest Human Rights Council session in Geneva, known as the council’s “high-level segment” because it hosts a parade of dignitaries — including Libya’s prime minister and foreign ministers from countries like Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea at the start of the four-week session.
“I have come to the Human Rights Council — the fulcrum for international dialogue and cooperation to advance all human rights — to launch a Call to Action,” Guterres said, speaking in broad terms and avoiding any reference to individual countries’ rights records.
The UN chief said he wanted to speak out now because “human rights are under assault.”
His seven-point plan involves linking human rights to issues like sustainable development, crisis prevention, gender equality, the development of the digital age, and freedom of expression and civil society, among other things.
“Success must be measured by the yardstick of meaningful change in people’s lives,” he said. “As a United Nations family, a culture of human rights must permeate all we do.”
In a veiled allusion to China’s Communist government, which has made economic and social development a key pillar of its approach to human rights, Guterres said: “It would be a mistake to diminish economic, social and cultural rights.
“But it would be equally misguided to think that those rights are sufficient to answer people’s yearning for freedom,” he said.
Guterres also spoke out against rising racism, white supremacy and extremism, and lamented violence against women and girls “as the world’s most pervasive human rights abuse.”
In an allusion to what are popularly known as “killer robots,” he reiterated his stance that machines should never be given “lethal capacity outside human judgment or control.”
“People across the world want to know we are on their side,” Guterres said. “Whether robbed of their dignity by war, repression or poverty, or simply dreaming of a better future, they rely on their irreducible rights – and they look to us to help uphold them.”
“Human rights — civil, cultural, economic, political and social — are both the goal and the path,” he said.
Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, welcomed Guterres’ message but urged him to be more direct in his statements.
“By providing a strong voice advocating for victims and condemning abusers, the Secretary-General can stand tall against governments committing serious rights violations – whether it’s the mass arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in China, atrocities committed against Myanmar’s Rohingyas, indiscriminate Russian-Syrian bombing of civilians in Idlib, or the forced separation of children from their parents at the US border,” Roth said. “But this initiative will succeed only if the Secretary-General provides robust and regular public commentary, and does not shy away from naming abusers.”

Topics: human rights Antonio Guterres UN

