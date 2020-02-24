You are here

Saudi Electricity Company denies price increase rumors

Updated 24 February 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • People flooded the company’s Twitter feed with questions about the accuracy of the rumors
JEDDAH: The Saudi Electricity Company has denied an increase of tariff readings and prices after rumors circulated about a hike.

The rumors claimed that electricity pricing was increasing from SR0.11/kWh ($0.029/kWh) to SR0.33/kWh. People flooded the company’s Twitter feed with questions about the accuracy of the rumors.

“What is being reported about an increase in tariffs and service prices is not true,” the company said in a statement.

“These rumors have no basis,” a Saudi Electricity Company representative told Arab News. “The Saudi Electricity Company only strives to deliver the best services to our customers. That includes making sure they get enough power and that it reaches them on time.”

Such rumors were mostly started by anonymous accounts, he added.

Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

Updated 28 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

  • The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics
Updated 28 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has provided neighboring Arab countries with a guide to controlling infectious diseases and dealing with health emergencies. 

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience protecting pilgrims’ health and well-being during Hajj season. 

The deputy minister led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Arab countries’ preparations to combat the coronavirus epidemic were discussed at the meeting.

“The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics. The emergency plan presented to the Executive Office is part of the fight against infectious diseases and epidemics,” Jokhdar said.

“The Kingdom’s successful experience in the fight against infectious diseases, epidemics, disasters and others is widely praised at the Arab and the international levels,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia coronavirus Saudi ministry of health

Saudi Tourism Ministry unveils new logo

