Saudi Electricity Company denies price increase rumors

JEDDAH: The Saudi Electricity Company has denied an increase of tariff readings and prices after rumors circulated about a hike.

The rumors claimed that electricity pricing was increasing from SR0.11/kWh ($0.029/kWh) to SR0.33/kWh. People flooded the company’s Twitter feed with questions about the accuracy of the rumors.

“What is being reported about an increase in tariffs and service prices is not true,” the company said in a statement.

“These rumors have no basis,” a Saudi Electricity Company representative told Arab News. “The Saudi Electricity Company only strives to deliver the best services to our customers. That includes making sure they get enough power and that it reaches them on time.”

Such rumors were mostly started by anonymous accounts, he added.