Saudi intellectual property authority inaugurates 21 network centers

The first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers was launched. (SPA)
The first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers was launched. (SPA)
The first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers was launched. (SPA)
The first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers was launched. (SPA)
Updated 25 February 2020
SPA

  • Each intellectual property center is designed to better serve the Kingdom’s inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), today launched the first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers. 

The launch officially established 21 centers in five regions of the Kingdom: Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Al-Qassim and the capital, Riyadh.

Each intellectual property (IP) center is designed to better serve the Kingdom’s inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs with direct access to scientific and technological information from national databases. IP support centers can also provide related services needed to accelerate the growth of ideas, and to protect them when they have taken form.

During the launch, six agreements of cooperation were signed. From the public sector, King Abdulaziz University, Taibah University, King Fahad Medical City and the Saudi Health Council joined the National Network. 

From the private sector, Effat University and the I-be Company also joined, in the presence of the SAIP CEO Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Muhammad Al-Swailem and WIPO representative Mossadak Hussain.

Public awareness about the importance of IP is on the rise, and the potential to transorm it into intellectual capital. The Kingdom’s best and brightest people can use the IP support centers to assist them in generating and utilizing their intellectual property rights, in accordance with global best practices.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

  • The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has provided neighboring Arab countries with a guide to controlling infectious diseases and dealing with health emergencies. 

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience protecting pilgrims’ health and well-being during Hajj season. 

The deputy minister led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Arab countries’ preparations to combat the coronavirus epidemic were discussed at the meeting.

“The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics. The emergency plan presented to the Executive Office is part of the fight against infectious diseases and epidemics,” Jokhdar said.

“The Kingdom’s successful experience in the fight against infectious diseases, epidemics, disasters and others is widely praised at the Arab and the international levels,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia coronavirus Saudi ministry of health

