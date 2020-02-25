You are here

Jessica Kahawaty calls PFW trip into question over virus fears

The Lebanese model and activist is having second thoughts about attending the fashion shows in Paris due to coronavirus concerns. (File/Getty)
DUBAI: Following an outbreak of coronavirus, or Covid-19, just outside of Milan, the fashion community is being extra cautious in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus.

As Milan Fashion Week came to a close on Sunday, many worried guests changed their flights out of the Italian city in fear of a potential travel ban — at least 10 nearby towns were already under quarantine — while others resorted to different modes of transportation to Paris. Some, like Bella Hadid, who decided to take an airplane, opted to wear respiratory masks. Meanwhile, Giorgio Armani made a last-minute decision to host Sunday’s Fall 2020 show in front of an empty auditorium on account of the virus.

While such extreme precautions have not reached Paris just yet, a worried Jessica Kahawaty, who was noticeably absent from Milan Fashion Week, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she is having second thoughts about attending the fashion shows in Paris due to coronavirus concerns.

“I am scheduled to fly to Paris this weekend for work during Paris Fashion Week. However, given the current developments surrounding coronavirus, I am contemplating cancelling the trip,” the Lebanese-Australian model wrote to her one million Instagram followers.

“I know I have a lot of followers in Europe and in the region, so I wanted to hear your sentiments as I’m a bit worried. It’s easier to hear a perspective if you’re in an affected city or country as the news may inflate certain stories,” she added alongside a poll with two options: “Stay in Dubai” or “go to Paris.”

“I hope everyone in Milan is okay and for anyone affected worldwide,” she concluded, with the prayer hands and red heart emojis.

Despite Kahawaty’s concerns, it seems that Paris Fashion Week is business as usual. Shows are continuing as planned and the event kicked off with ten runway shows on Monday.

However, on Monday evening, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s Chambre Syndicale announced that planned Paris Fashion Week shows by Chinese designers Shiatzy Chen, Masha Ma, Calvin Luo and Jarel Chan would be canceled.

Instead, the brands will show off their latest collections via livestreams on social media. 

