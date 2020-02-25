Algerian photographer shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year

DUBAI: The World Press Photo Contest, which celebrates the best visual journalism over the past year, has unveiled the nominees for its 63rd edition, and it includes a photographer from Algeria.

Out of the 4,282 photographers from 125 countries that submitted their images for consideration, Algerian Farouk Batiche was the only Arab to be selected by the independent jury to compete among the 43 other nominees.

His photograph, entitled “Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration” was nominated in the Spot News category.

The image, which depicts a group of Algerian students scuffling with riot police during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers on May 21, 2019, is also shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year.

Read on for the other five nominees for this year’s Photo of the Year contest, below.

Nothing Personal - the Back Office of War, by Nikita Teryoshin

Taken at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, a businessman is pictured locking away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers.

Relative Mourns Flight ET 302 Crash Victim, by Mulugeta Ayene

A grieving relative is pictured throwing dirt onto her face at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash on March 14, 2019.

Straight Voice, by Yasuyoshi Chiba

A young man recites a poem during a protest for civilian rule during a blackout in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2019.

Awakening, by Tomek Kaczor

A 15-year-old Armenian girl who had recently woken from a catatonic state brought on by Resignation Syndrome, sits in a wheelchair in a refugee reception center in Podkowa Leśna, Poland.

Injured Kurdish Fighter Receives Hospital Visit, by Ivor Prickett

A badly-burned Syrian Democratic Force fighter is visited by his girlfriend at a hospital in Al-Hasakah, Syria.