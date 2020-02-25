You are here

Algerian photographer shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year

‘Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration’ by Farouk Batiche. (Supplied)
Arab News

DUBAI: The World Press Photo Contest, which celebrates the best visual journalism over the past year, has unveiled the nominees for its 63rd edition, and it includes a photographer from Algeria.

Out of the 4,282 photographers from 125 countries that submitted their images for consideration, Algerian Farouk Batiche was the only Arab to be selected by the independent jury to compete among the 43 other nominees.

His photograph, entitled “Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration” was nominated in the Spot News category.

The image, which depicts a group of Algerian students scuffling with riot police during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers on May 21, 2019, is also shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year.

Read on for the other five nominees for this year’s Photo of the Year contest, below.

Nothing Personal - the Back Office of War, by Nikita Teryoshin

Taken at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, a businessman is pictured locking away a pair of anti-tank grenade launchers.

Relative Mourns Flight ET 302 Crash Victim, by Mulugeta Ayene

A grieving relative is pictured throwing dirt onto her face at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash on March 14, 2019.

Straight Voice, by Yasuyoshi Chiba

A young man recites a poem during a protest for civilian rule during a blackout in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2019.

Awakening, by Tomek Kaczor

A 15-year-old Armenian girl who had recently woken from a catatonic state brought on by Resignation Syndrome, sits in a wheelchair in a refugee reception center in Podkowa Leśna, Poland.

Injured Kurdish Fighter Receives Hospital Visit, by Ivor Prickett

A badly-burned Syrian Democratic Force fighter is visited by his girlfriend at a hospital in Al-Hasakah, Syria.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah forum

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has starred in more than 60 films and won multiple acting awards. (File/AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as a guest speaker on the opening day of the 9th edition of Sharjah’s International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on March 4 at the city’s Expo Center.

The Bollywood star and UNICEF Goodwill ambassador will lead a discussion on the impact of films and TV programs on shaping the public opinion during a talk entitled “Why Does the Screen Have so Much Impact on Public Opinion.”

A highly accomplished actress, Chopra Jonas has starred in more than 60 films and won multiple acting awards throughout her successful career, which makes her an ideal choice to discuss the power of visual media at the upcoming forum.

The session will be moderated by Lebanese television presenter and journalist Raya Abi Rached.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra

