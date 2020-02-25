You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia tells UN: We are promoting sustainable methods in housing

Saudi Arabia tells UN: We are promoting sustainable methods in housing

The Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) has shown that its mission aligns with the UN Commission for Social Development during a meeting in New York. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfq2k

Updated 25 February 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia tells UN: We are promoting sustainable methods in housing

  • Saudi Green Building Forum attended conference at UN headquarters
  • SGBF demonstrated its commitment to affordable housing through environmentally sustainable practices
Updated 25 February 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) has shown that its mission aligns with the UN Commission for Social Development. 

A SGBF delegation attended the 58th session of the commission at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

The SGBF demonstrated its commitment to affordable housing through environmentally sustainable practices.

“The SGBF supports the integration of affordable housing within urban developments, architectural design and use of materials that support occupants’ wellbeing, and minimizing construction waste through efficient methods,” said Faisal Al-Fadl, SGBF chair representative to the UN.

Al-Fadl told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is addressing key messages on clean energy and is focusing on a low-carbon, resource-efficient, inclusive circular economy and building systems addressing these core issues.

“The Kingdom is complying with the principle of sustainability and is helping to advance the resilience of our cities.”

The UN Commission for Social Development’s role is to monitor national and global socioeconomic trends, identify emerging issues and assess their implications for social policy at the national and international levels.

The session reviewed some of the social challenges of implementing the 2030 Agenda, with a focus on issues relevant to the three core social development goals identified at the World Summit for Social Development. 

The goals are eradicating poverty, promoting productive employment and decent work and promoting social inclusion.

The SGBF’s mission focuses on the resilience of city development practices within affordable housing developments to minimize negative impacts on the planet and citizens.

The forum addressed the practices of green systems and sustainable development in the Arab world. It said it will continue to work with the commission to support new resolutions on social and development issues, including the first-ever text on homelessness to be approved by a UN intergovernmental body. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN sustainability Green Housing

Related

Saudi Arabia
Green houses gain popularity
Art & Culture
Dareen Jaamour’s dream: A green house in every house

Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom

Updated 17 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom

  • The project is believed to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom in terms of exhaustiveness and diversity
Updated 17 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Work has started on an ambitious initiative to document all aspects of Saudi culture across the Kingdom’s 13 regions. With its “13/16” project, the Ministry of Culture aims to highlight the nation’s cultural diversity and rich heritage by constructing a record of all forms of local art and culture.

The project, which includes the establishment of a visual library of cultural activity recorded in photographs and videos, is believed to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom in terms of exhaustiveness and diversity.

Teams of researchers familiar with 16 identified aspects of Saudi culture will visit all 13 regions — hence the name of the project — to photograph and film artists and creators and their work. The art forms and cultural activities in each distinct society that will be documented include theater, music, film, performing arts, literature, visual arts, architectural design, heritage and language.

The ministry has drawn up a year-long research plan covering all Saudi regions. It will begin in Riyadh region and end in the Eastern Province, passing through Jizan, Makkah, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Qassim, Hail, Asir, Al-Baha, Najran and Madinah along the way.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hussain Hanbazazah, director of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)
Media
Saudi Minister of Culture signs MOUs with leading media organizations

Latest updates

Hosni Mubarak: Egypt's warrior leader left his mark on Middle East history
Deere taps tractor-hailing technology in bid to break ground in Africa
Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia wants an end to arms race in region
Sanders attacked for past praise of communist regimes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.