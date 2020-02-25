You are here

Saudi PIF unit SEVEN to build theme parks and entertainment centers across the Kingdom

People gather at Riyadh Park Mall for the opening of a multiplex cinema. (Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi PIF unit SEVEN to build theme parks and entertainment centers across the Kingdom

  • Plans include 20 entertainment destinations, 50 cinemas and two large theme parks in prime locations across the Kingdom
  • Each complex will feature several entertainment and leisure choices including cinemas, play areas, rides and F&B outlets
Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company (SEVEN) plans to develop theme parks and entertainment centers around the country.
Plans include 20 entertainment destinations, 50 cinemas and two large theme parks in prime locations across the Kingdom, the Public Investment Fund unit said in a statement on Tuesday.
Each complex will feature several entertainment and leisure choices including cinemas, play areas, rides, F&B, attractions and more. 
“We are committed to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to accelerate the creation of world-class entertainment assets in the Kingdom that support economic diversification, create new jobs, and contribute to socio-economic progress,” said SEVEN Chairman Abdullah Al-Dawood. “Our complexes will position the Kingdom as an entertainment, culture and tourism hub of the region.”
The new attractions are planned for cities that include Jeddah, Jazan, Taif, Tabuk and Yanbu as well as the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah.
In the capital the entertainment center at Al Hamra will serve the densely populated suburbs of north east Riyadh, with some 2.5 million people living within a 30 minute drive. In Dammam and Al Khobar, SEVEN is also developing new waterfront attractions.
Entertainment is expected to be a key driver for Saudi economic growth over the next four years according to a report released this week by CBRE, the international real estate broker.
In addition to the new entertainment centers announced by the PIF, a number of other high-profile projects are underway, including the Qiddiya Entertainment City, The Red Sea Project, AMAALA, Al Ula, King Salman Park and Riyadh Sport Boulevard.
The retail and hospitality sectors are expected to benefit from the entertainment boom with total retail space in the capital expected to reach 3.5 million square meters (sq m) of gross leasable area by 2024. By 2024, Jeddah’s retail market is expected to witness considerable supply growth, reaching over 2 million sq m. 
As of 2019, the Kingdom received about 59 million tourist trips and these figures are expected to continue to increase to 100 million tourist trips by 2024.
“It is clear that Saudi Arabia remains one of the game changers in the entertainment sectors globally,” said CBRE MENAT Managing Director Nicholas Maclean.

Saudi minister: OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus

Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

Saudi minister: OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus

  • Saudi Arabia supports the further oil production cut, but Russia is yet to announce its final position on the matter
Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Tuesday he was confident that OPEC and its partner oil-producing nations, the so-called OPEC+ group, would respond responsibly to the spread of the coronavirus.

He also said Saudi Arabia and Russia would continue to engage regarding oil policy.

“Everything serious requires being attended to,” the minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, told reporters at an industry conference in Riyadh.

An OPEC+ committee this month recommended the group deepen its output cuts by an additional 600,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia supports the further oil production cut, but Russia is yet to announce its final position on the matter.

The minister said he was still talking with Moscow and that he was confident of Riyadh’s partnership with the rest of the OPEC+ group.

“We did not run out of ideas, we have not closed our phones. There is always a good way of communicating through conference calls,” he said.

Regarding the coronavirus, which has impacted OPEC member Iran, he said OPEC+ members should not be complacent about the virus but added he was confident every OPEC+ member was a responsible and responsive producer.

The flu-like SARS-CoV-2 virus, which first broke out in China, has now spread to more than 20 countries.

“Of course there is an impact and we are assessing, but we’ll do whatever we can in our next meeting and we’ll address that issue,” UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said at the same industry conference.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on Monday said he expected a short-lived impact on oil demand.

“We think this is short term and I am confident that in the second half of the year there is going to be an improvement on the demand side, especially from China,” he said.

Oil climbed on Tuesday as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4 percent in the previous session, although concerns about the global spread of the virus capped gains.

Diversity and sustainability top Riyadh conference agenda

