You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy to UK visits London mosque

Saudi envoy to UK visits London mosque

1 / 8
During talks with administrators, Prince Khalid was told about the center’s programs, booklets, publications and symposiums and Al-Dubayan thanked the envoy for his visit and support. (SPA)
2 / 8
Photo/SPA
3 / 8
Photo/SPA
4 / 8
Photo/SPA
5 / 8
Photo/SPA
6 / 8
Photo/SPA
7 / 8
Photo/SPA
8 / 8
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmq6u

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi envoy to UK visits London mosque

  • The London Central Mosque is a key place of worship for Muslims in London, regularly attracting large number of visitors and worshipers
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the UK on Monday visited a London mosque where a prayer leader was last week attacked and injured.
Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan checked on the condition of the wounded muezzin and discussed security measures during a meeting with officials at London Central Mosque and the Islamic Cultural Center.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Dubayan, director general of the Islamic Cultural Center, gave the prince a detailed explanation of the attack and also highlighted the center’s role in the service of Islam and Muslims in the UK in religious, social, cultural and educational fields.
He also pointed out to the envoy the center’s efforts to strengthen ties between Muslims and other communities, its contribution to charitable work, and its cooperation with institutions of the UK civil society.  
During talks with administrators, Prince Khalid was told about the center’s programs, booklets, publications and symposiums and Al-Dubayan thanked the envoy for his visit and support.
The London Central Mosque is a key place of worship for Muslims in London, regularly attracting large number of visitors and worshipers. 

Topics: SAUDI UK AMBASSADOR Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UK receives KAU students
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UK tours top military exhibition

Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister

Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
SPA

Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister

Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s former foreign minister, in Riyadh on Tuesday. The two men discussed a number of matters of common interest.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, and Jorg Ranau, the German ambassador to the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets WEF president in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses regional issues with Pompeo

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister
Saudi minister: OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus
Coronavirus: 16 killed in Iran, 95 infected
East China cities quarantine arrivals as virus spreads in S. Korea, Japan
Lavrov rejects Idlib cease-fire as ‘capitulating before terrorists’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.