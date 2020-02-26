You are here

  • Home
  • Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom

Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom

The plan will document all aspects of Saudi culture across Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8pb3

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom

  • The project is believed to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom in terms of exhaustiveness and diversity
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Work has started on an ambitious initiative to document all aspects of Saudi culture across the Kingdom’s 13 regions. With its “13/16” project, the Ministry of Culture aims to highlight the nation’s cultural diversity and rich heritage by constructing a record of all forms of local art and culture.

The project, which includes the establishment of a visual library of cultural activity recorded in photographs and videos, is believed to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom in terms of exhaustiveness and diversity.

Teams of researchers familiar with 16 identified aspects of Saudi culture will visit all 13 regions — hence the name of the project — to photograph and film artists and creators and their work. The art forms and cultural activities in each distinct society that will be documented include theater, music, film, performing arts, literature, visual arts, architectural design, heritage and language.

The ministry has drawn up a year-long research plan covering all Saudi regions. It will begin in Riyadh region and end in the Eastern Province, passing through Jizan, Makkah, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Qassim, Hail, Asir, Al-Baha, Najran and Madinah along the way.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hussain Hanbazazah, director of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)
Media
Saudi Minister of Culture signs MOUs with leading media organizations

Saudi Arabia wants an end to arms race in region

King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 19 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wants an end to arms race in region

  • Kingdom’s plans to develop Jafurah gas field lauded
Updated 19 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cabinet on Tuesday reiterated its stance to support international efforts for regional disarmament and expressed its concern over the Iranian role that is detrimental to the peace and stability of the Middle East.
The meeting, chaired by King Salman, expressed its concern over Tehran’s announcement of downgrading its commitment to the 2015 nuclear agreement and an escalation of threats from terrorist armed militias supported by the Iranian regime.
The ministers also discussed a UN project, funded by Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, to curb terrorism, organized crime and illicit weapons trade in Central Asia. The program, which will be implemented in 2020-21, seeks to establish preventive mechanisms to make the world a safer place.
The Cabinet also lauded plans to develop the Jafurah gas field, which will be developed with a $110 billion investment.
The ministers stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to diversifying its economy, benefiting from its resources and bolstering its pioneering position in the global energy market.
The Jafurah field — which lies southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oil field — holds an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas, and is capable of producing 130,000 barrels per day of ethane and 500,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

HIGHLIGHTS

• A UN project to curb terrorism, organized crime and illicit weapons trade in Central Asia was discussed.

• Saudi Arabia vows to use all available policy tools to achieve sustainable growth.

• A new system of ownership and management of real estate units approved.

Over 22 years, Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income and contribute $20 billion a year to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.
The development of the Jafurah field will have ramifications not just for Saudi Arabia and its drive toward a cleaner energy mix, but also for the global gas market.
The Cabinet was also briefed about King Salman’s talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that took place in Riyadh last week. The talks tackled regional and international developments.
The ministers also reviewed the outcome of the first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20) countries. The Cabinet reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to using all available policy tools to achieve sustainable growth.
The ministers also approved a new system of ownership and management of real estate units. 

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia creates ministries for investment, tourism and sport
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet launches 11 new cultural development authorities for Kingdom

Latest updates

Work begins on project to document all aspects of Saudi art and culture across the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia wants an end to arms race in region
Sanders attacked for past praise of communist regimes
Saudi helpers step up to the tee at first women’s golf tournament
Saudi Arabia creates ministries for investment, tourism and sport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.