WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Saudi Arabia, the most reliable supplier of oil and soon gas

The Jafurah gas field is located near existing export facilities. (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2020
Faisal Faeq

  • The development of the gas sector comes as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia already has one of the world’s largest proven reserves of conventional gas of about 300 trillion cubic feet. There are also unconventional gas reserves, with estimated reserves of more than 600 trillion cubic feet.

The development of the giant Jafurah gas field in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia will catapult the Kingdom to the forefront of gas producers in the world.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US is ranked 4th globally with gas reserves of 464 trillion cubic feet. This was before the discovery of the Jafurah gas field that will add 200 trillion cubic feet to the already proven 300 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in the Kingdom, bringing the grans total to around 500 trillion cubic feet.

So this means Saudi Arabia will overtake the US in the list of countries with the biggest gas reserves.

Moreover, the giant Jafurah gas field is located near existing export facilities which will make its delivery to customers much quicker and easier — a benefit not shared by many of the other recent gas discoveries worldwide.

While Russia still holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves, Russian gas is delivered mostly to Europe via pipeline, and does not benefit from extensive LNG infrastructure that would allow the gas to be exported by ship worldwide to various destinations.

The development of the gas sector comes as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on crude oil sales. It will help to power the next generation power and desalination plants while also providing the feedstock for the petrochemicals sector that converts ethane to ethylene.

Even before this latest discovery, gas has been playing a progressively more important role in the Kingdom’s economy.

In fact it has expanded to account for almost 57 percent of the Kingdom’s energy mix, and the goal is to reach 75 percent by 2030.

Already the world’s largest and most reliable oil exporter, the Kingdom will now be able to add gas to that claim.

NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm’s finances

Updated 27 February 2020

NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm’s finances

  • Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat was dismissed with immediate effect
  • Chief Operating Officer Michael Davis was appointed as interim CEO
Updated 27 February 2020

NMC Health has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE health care firm’s finances.
Abu-Dhabi based NMC said after Wednesday’s market close that it had appointed Chief Operating Officer Michael Davis as interim CEO to succeed Manghat and said Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Shenoy had been placed on longer leave.
Manghat had been with NMC for about 10 years in various roles, including deputy CEO and CFO, and had seen the company through its 2012 listing on the London Stock Exchange.
The moves are the latest blow for the firm whose shares have lost about two thirds of their value since US-based short-seller Muddy Waters late last year questioned its financial statements.
NMC had said at the time that the report was “false and misleading,” but had opened its own investigation into company finances. The review is being led by Louis Freeh, who was director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States from 1993 to mid-2001.
NMC on Wednesday said the investigation committee had identified supply chain financing arrangements that were entered into by the company and “which are understood to have been used” by entities controlled by founder BR Shetty and former vice-chair Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi.
Reuters was unable to reach Manghat, Shetty and Muhairi for comment outside business hours on NMC’s latest statement.
The company, which operates clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes in 19 countries, said the committee was reviewing a drawdown of its facilities that had not been disclosed or approved by the board.
Its shares closed 6.6% higher before Wednesday’s statement.
NMC also said it had suspended a member of its treasury team over possible discrepancies in its bank statements and ledger entries, and said it would be unable to publish its annual results till at least the end of April.
Indian billionaire Shetty resigned as NMC’s co-chairman this month, after British regulators said they were looking into NMC following a disclosure that he had misstated the size of his stake.
Shetty had said this month that his NMC shareholdings were under a legal review looking into a large portion of his shares signed to two of NMC’s top investors in 2017, while some of his other stock had been pledged as security against loans.

