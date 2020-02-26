You are here

Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Moroccan minister in Rabat

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh holds talks with Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs, in Rabat. (SPA)
Updated 26 February 2020
Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Moroccan minister in Rabat

  • Bourita lauded Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Morocco on various issues
RABAT: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in Rabat on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Al-Asheikh stressed the importance of bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Morocco. He also affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support to Morocco.
Bourita lauded Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Morocco on various issues.
He stressed the need to strengthen the historical relationship between the two countries and to boost cooperation in different sectors.
They also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s former foreign minister, in Riyadh on Tuesday. The two men discussed a number of matters of common interest.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, and Jorg Ranau, the German ambassador to the Kingdom.
 

