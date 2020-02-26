RABAT: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in Rabat on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Al-Asheikh stressed the importance of bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Morocco. He also affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support to Morocco.
Bourita lauded Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Morocco on various issues.
He stressed the need to strengthen the historical relationship between the two countries and to boost cooperation in different sectors.
They also reviewed issues of mutual interest.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Moroccan minister in Rabat
https://arab.news/mry6f
Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Moroccan minister in Rabat
- Bourita lauded Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Morocco on various issues
RABAT: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh met Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in Rabat on Tuesday.