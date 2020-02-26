Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Moroccan minister in Rabat

Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s former foreign minister, in Riyadh on Tuesday. The two men discussed a number of matters of common interest.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, and Jorg Ranau, the German ambassador to the Kingdom.

