Saudi minister: Al-Jafurah field will allow use of gas to produce electricity

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
Updated 26 February 2020
Arab News

  • The project of developing Al-Jafurah gas field is the largest booster for the energy … sector in the Kingdom
DAMMAM: Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz said that his ministry would enhance the economic and political security of Saudi Arabia by creating an environment in which businesses could take advantage of opportunities in Al-Jufurah gas field.

The prince spoke during the main session of the 2020 Energy Pioneers Forum, organized by the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dammam.

“The ministry will create an enabling environment for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to leverage the opportunities available in the energy sector,” he said. 

“The project of developing Al-Jafurah gas field is the largest booster for the energy … sector in the Kingdom. We aim to reach 90 percent of (electricity) production from gas and renewable energy,” explained the minister.

He added that the Al-Jafurah field would start production in 2023, noting that the numbers previoulsy revealed about the capacity of the field were an underestimate.

“It will enable the Kingdom to convert the current power stations from petroleum products to gas, which is a rationalization of fuel.”

Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, chairman of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) stressed the importance of the role of the authority in empowering entrepreneurs, adding that their participation would have a strong impact on the national economy.

He said that linking the LCGPA to government procurement would give it the ability to put in place controls aimed at maximizing local output in various government programs.

Topics: Al-Jafurah Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Jafurah gas field

NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm’s finances

Updated 27 February 2020

  • Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat was dismissed with immediate effect
  • Chief Operating Officer Michael Davis was appointed as interim CEO
NMC Health has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE health care firm’s finances.
Abu-Dhabi based NMC said after Wednesday’s market close that it had appointed Chief Operating Officer Michael Davis as interim CEO to succeed Manghat and said Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Shenoy had been placed on longer leave.
Manghat had been with NMC for about 10 years in various roles, including deputy CEO and CFO, and had seen the company through its 2012 listing on the London Stock Exchange.
The moves are the latest blow for the firm whose shares have lost about two thirds of their value since US-based short-seller Muddy Waters late last year questioned its financial statements.
NMC had said at the time that the report was “false and misleading,” but had opened its own investigation into company finances. The review is being led by Louis Freeh, who was director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States from 1993 to mid-2001.
NMC on Wednesday said the investigation committee had identified supply chain financing arrangements that were entered into by the company and “which are understood to have been used” by entities controlled by founder BR Shetty and former vice-chair Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi.
Reuters was unable to reach Manghat, Shetty and Muhairi for comment outside business hours on NMC’s latest statement.
The company, which operates clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes in 19 countries, said the committee was reviewing a drawdown of its facilities that had not been disclosed or approved by the board.
Its shares closed 6.6% higher before Wednesday’s statement.
NMC also said it had suspended a member of its treasury team over possible discrepancies in its bank statements and ledger entries, and said it would be unable to publish its annual results till at least the end of April.
Indian billionaire Shetty resigned as NMC’s co-chairman this month, after British regulators said they were looking into NMC following a disclosure that he had misstated the size of his stake.
Shetty had said this month that his NMC shareholdings were under a legal review looking into a large portion of his shares signed to two of NMC’s top investors in 2017, while some of his other stock had been pledged as security against loans.

