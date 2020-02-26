You are here

  • Home
  • Apple faces shareholder vote over Chinese app removal policies

Apple faces shareholder vote over Chinese app removal policies

The shareholder proposal on freedom of expression focuses on Apple’s 2017 removal of virtual private network apps from its App Store in China. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh9c8

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Apple faces shareholder vote over Chinese app removal policies

  • The apps allow users to bypass China’s so-called “Great Firewall” aimed at restricting access to overseas sites
  • Apple shareholders have voted down human rights measures related to China in the past
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Apple Inc’s shareholders on Wednesday will vote on a proposal critical of its moves to remove apps at the request of the Chinese government and calling on the iPhone maker to report whether it has “publicly committed to respect freedom of expression as a human right.”
The proposal is one of six that will face a vote at the company’s annual shareholder meeting at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The shareholder proposal on freedom of expression focuses on Apple’s 2017 removal of virtual private network apps from its App Store in China. Such apps allow users to bypass China’s so-called “Great Firewall” aimed at restricting access to overseas sites.
Apple opposes the proposal, saying it already provides extensive information about when it takes down apps at the request of governments around the world and that it follows the laws in countries where it operates.
” hile we may disagree with certain decisions at times, we do not believe it would be in the best interests of our users to simply abandon markets, which would leave consumers with fewer choices and fewer privacy protections,” Apple said in its opposition.
Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services both recommend votes in favor the measure, according to reports from them seen by Reuters.
Apple shareholders have voted down human rights measures related to China in the past. They defeated a 2018 proposal that urged Apple to create a human rights panel to oversee issues such as workplace conditions and censorship in China, with 94.4 percent of shareholders voting against it.
Shareholders will also vote on a proposal to allow shareholders to nominate more than one director to Apple’s board and whether to tie executive compensation to environmental sustainability metrics. Apple opposes both proposals.

Topics: Apple China Censorship

Related

Business & Economy
Wall Street opens lower as virus lingers, Apple suffers
Middle-East
Egypt grapples with smuggling of artifacts

Lufthansa to freeze hiring, cut costs over coronavirus

Updated 26 February 2020
AFP

Lufthansa to freeze hiring, cut costs over coronavirus

  • ‘All new hires ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred’
  • Lufthansa has also slashed connections with Hong Kong in the face of reduced demand
Updated 26 February 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German airline Lufthansa said Wednesday it would freeze new hires and use unpaid leave and additional short-time work to cut costs to help cushion the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.
“To counteract the economic impact of the coronavirus of the early stage,” the group, which also owns carriers Austrian and Swiss, said in a statement that “all new hires ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred.”
Employees would be offered unpaid leave and more part-time work and the group would also seek to cut administrative costs, it said.
“It is not yet possible to estimate the expected impact ... on earnings,” the group said, adding that it would provide more details at its annual results press conference on March 19.
The Frankfurt-based group said 13 of its aircraft were grounded, after it canceled all flights to and from mainland China by its flagship airline, as well as Austrian and Swiss until March 28.
Lufthansa has also slashed connections with Hong Kong in the face of reduced demand “and additional frequency adjustments to and from Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich are planned,” it said.

Topics: aviation China Coronavirus Lufthansa Germany

Related

Middle-East
Gulf countries announce measures to cut links with Iran as coronavirus cases rise in Middle East
Business & Economy
Singapore Airlines cuts capacity by 10%, freezes hiring as virus takes toll

Latest updates

Apple faces shareholder vote over Chinese app removal policies
Arab world’s who’s who jet to Paris for Fashion Week
Egypt holds full-honors military funeral for Hosni Mubarak
Citizens step in to revive Tunis’ crumbling old town
Gunmen kill journalist in northwestern Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.