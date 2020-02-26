You are here

Paris police attacker ran web search on killing "infidels" before rampage -source

Police patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015.(Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

Paris police attacker ran web search on killing “infidels” before rampage -source

  • Data on the cell phone of Mickael Harpon supported suspicions his motive was terrorism-related
  • Source said his phone showed that one Internet search carried out an hour before the attack: ‘how to kill infidels’
Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

PARIS: A police employee who fatally stabbed four colleagues in the force’s Paris headquarters ran an online search for “how to kill infidels” an hour before he rampaged through the building, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Data on the cell phone of Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old IT worker who converted to Islam a decade before last October’s attack, supported suspicions his motive was terrorism-related, the judicial source and a police source told Reuters.
“His phone contained a lot of data but we have already isolated one Internet search carried out an hour before the attack: ‘how to kill infidels’,” the judicial source said, confirming a report in daily Le Parisien.
Harpon was shot dead by police at the scene after he killed three officers and one administrative worker with a kitchen knife.
The investigation into the attack is being led by anti-terrorism prosecutors, which usually indicates a possible terrorism link is the focus of inquiries.
The judicial source said it took several months to break the codes Harpon had used to secure his personal smartphone.
Both sources said the data recovered on it appeared to confirm suspicions Harpon had been radicalized.
The police source, however, cautioned that no evidence had yet been found that Harpon had links to militant group Daesh, which claimed the attack, or that he had planned it far in advance. The data analysis was still ongoing.
Harpon used the Arabic word “kouffar” (infidels) in some of his Internet searches, according to Le Parisien.
An internal report released by French authorities after the attack said that, in 2015, two of Harpon’s co-workers had complained about his reaction to the killing by Islamist gunmen of 12 staff at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
The complaint never went beyond the boss of Harpon’s department, who concluded that he posed no threat.
This led to a review of security services practices and in January the government adopted enhanced screening measures. Several policemen suspected of Islamist sympathies have been removed from their positions since Harpon’s attack, the Paris police chief said around a month after it happened.

Topics: Paris police

Israel’s Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

  • Bernie Sanders described Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘a reactionary racist who is now running’ Israel
  • Netanyahu said that as PM he had stood up to US presidential opposition to his policies before and would be able to do so again
Updated 26 February 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the US Democratic presidential nomination, but shied away from attacking the senator in return.
“I am not intervening in the US election,” Netanyahu replied when asked on Israeli Army Radio about what an interviewer termed Sanders’ personal attack on him at Tuesday’s event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sanders, who has been critical of the right-wing leader’s policy toward Palestinians, described Netanyahu as “a reactionary racist who is now running” Israel.
Pressed further for his thoughts about Sanders, who if elected would be the first Jewish president in US history, Netanyahu said: “What I think about this matter is that he is definitely wrong. No question about it.”
Asked about possible confrontation with Sanders should the self-described democratic socialist win the White House, Netanyahu said that as prime minister he had stood up to US presidential opposition to his policies before and would be able to do so again.
Netanyahu had a contentious relationship with Barack Obama, Republican Donald Trump’s predecessor as president, with the Iranian nuclear deal and Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied West Bank main areas of friction.
Israel’s longest-serving leader, Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a national election on Monday, the country’s third in less than a year after inconclusive ballots in April and September.
During the campaign, Netanyahu has steered clear of commenting directly on the US election.
But he has praised Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, noting the president’s decisions to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy to the city.
Netanyahu has also tried to play on many Israelis’ suspicions about the loyalty of Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority, political analysts say.
The right-wing Likud party leader says his main challenger, former general Benny Gantz, would need the support of an Arab party to form a governing coalition, effectively tying his hands in pursuing any military action in the region.
The tactic forced Gantz to deny that a government led by his centrist Blue and White party would rely on the Joint List, an Arab coalition mostly supported by descendants of Palestinians who lived in what became Israel after its creation in 1948.
Israel’s Arab community has long accused Netanyahu, in power from 1996-1999 and since 2009, of fear-mongering. On election day in 2015 Netanyahu urged his voters to turn out, warning that Arabs were flocking to the polls “in droves.”
Netanyahu, who held a campaign rally in an Arab town on Wednesday, has said he has no dispute with the Arab public in general, only with Arab politicians pursuing policies he opposes.

Topics: Bernie Sanders Benjamin Netanyahu US Democratic presidential nomination

