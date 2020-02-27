You are here

  • Home
  • West African country bets on solar energy for its rural poor

West African country bets on solar energy for its rural poor

An engineer stands beside a fence protecting a solar panel installed in the Takpapieni village in Oti province, northern Togo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gvnqt

Updated 27 February 2020
AFP

West African country bets on solar energy for its rural poor

  • People in more than 2,200 villages so far have taken the plunge by buying a solar home system
Updated 27 February 2020
AFP

TAKPAPIENI, Togo: Not so long ago, whenever he wanted to watch a football match or recharge his phone, Ousmane Kantcho had to go “into town” — a 15-km ride by bicycle on poor roads in the savannah.

His village, Tababou, lies more than 600 km from the Togolese capital Lome.

Here, in one of Africa’s most energy-starved places, homes would plunge into darkness at nightfall, for the village was not hooked up to the national electricity grid. Torches provided the only light.

“After 6 p.m. prayers, everyone stayed at home — there was nothing to do,” said Kantcho, a 35-year-old farmer.

“Everything’s different now,” he said, turning on his television set. Tababou has gone solar.

“Everyone gets together to watch the match at home, and the children can do their homework late in the evening,” Kantcho enthused.

The creature comforts that are standard around the world — lights, TV and electrical sockets — have become available thanks to a 50-watt solar panel, installed on the roof of Kantcho’s mud-walled hut.

Kantcho and thousands of others are the beneficiaries of a public-private initiative launched in 2018 that aims to provide electricity across the West African country by 2030.

That objective, budgeted at 952 billion CFA francs ($1.57 billion), will be met in great part by bringing in clean, renewable energy in rural areas, where most of Togo’s 8 million people live.

Locally generated power is far cheaper than connecting remote villages to a central grid — and helps to wean Togo off energy imported from Ghana and Nigeria, which today provide half of its electricity needs.

“Not so long ago, we were really far behind other countries in the region, but we’ve gone full-bore over the last two years,” Abbas Abdoulaye, head of Togo’s agency for rural electrification and renewable energy, AT2ER, told AFP.

Only 30 percent of all Togolese had access to electricity in 2016-17, a figure that has risen to nearly 50 percent today, he said.

Half of Togo’s population lives on less than $1.90 per day, the threshold of extreme poverty, the World Bank says.

People in more than 2,200 villages so far have taken the plunge by buying a solar home system, a kit comprising a solar panel, a charge controller to regulate power and a battery to store the energy for when the sun is not shining.

The kit is enough to power lights, a radio and a small television for several hours a day.

The systems are being sold and installed by private companies, such as Britain’s Bboxx, which says it has sold more than 150,000 systems in more than 35 countries.

Customers pay an installation charge of around 10,000 francs and then pay off the cost of the gadget in monthly installments of 4,800 francs over the next three years. Half of the cost is subsidized by the state.

“It operates a bit like microcredit,” said the Bboxx marketing director for Togo, Alexandre Kouigan.

More than half-a-million households should get individual kits over the next decade, the government hopes.

Some villages in Togo are opting for a more sophisticated system — so-called solar mini-grids, comprising a centralized group of panels to harvest the sunlight, and whose power is shared among households and shops and nearby mobile phone towers.

Topics: solar energy

Related

Business & Economy
Algeria plans solar energy tenders to tackle rising electricity needs
Business & Economy
Deere taps tractor-hailing technology in bid to break ground in Africa

Saudi fund shells out to help US cellular seafood pioneer

Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi fund shells out to help US cellular seafood pioneer

  • KBW Ventures joins ‘visionary’ $20m backing for San Diego food innovator
Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: A California innovative food company that produces seafood directly from fish cells is stepping up expansion plans with backing from “visionary investors” including KBW Ventures, the Saudi investment fund founded by Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal.

BlueNalu, based in San Diego, on Wednesday announced the completion of its $20 million Series A round of funding.

The financing will allow the company to develop a pilot production facility in San Diego, expand its worldwide staff, implement strategic alliances for global operations and prepare for its market launch.

The Series A round is co-led by Stray Dog Capital, CPT Capital, New Crop Capital and Clear Current Capital, each of which took part in BlueNalu’s seed round. The company secured $4.5 million in 2018 and has attracted investors from 11 nations so far, demonstrating global interest in the firm’s potential.

New investors include KBW Ventures, which supports innovative companies, such as BlueNalu, that have potential for growth and can sustainably feed the world.

BlueNalu’s A round attracted a significant number of strategic investors offering expertise and infrastructure in supply chain, operations, sales, marketing and distribution.

Strategic investors include global supply chain leaders that will provide guidance and raw material expertise to BlueNalu. These include Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, and Griffith Foods, a global product development partner to the food industry, with expertise in market insights, food science, culinary and sensory optimization.

Strategic investors also include organizations with expertise in operations, sales, and distribution, including Pulmuone, a leader in healthy lifestyle and sustainable food products with distribution in Asia and North America; Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, a global investor and supplier of goods and services, including foods; Rich Products Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Rich Products Corporation, a leading supplier of icings, cakes, pizza, desserts, appetizers and bakery products.

FASTFACTS

• BlueNalu announced the completion of its $20 million Series A round of funding.

• The financing will allow the company to develop a pilot production facility in San Diego, expand its worldwide staff, implement strategic alliances for global operations and prepare for its market launch.

• The company secured $4.5 million in 2018 and has attracted investors from 11 nations so far, demonstrating global interest in the firm’s potential.

“BlueNalu has made considerable progress toward bringing cell-based seafood products to the world,” said Lou Cooperhouse, the company’s president and CEO.

“We have designed and executed a platform technology in which we will ultimately offer a broad array of sustainable cell-based seafood products to consumers, and our team has been extremely focused on implementing systems and processes that will be needed for cost-effective, large-scale production.

“We are thankful to the committed group of visionaries who participated in our earlier financing round and have invested again in this round, and we are eager to form partnerships with these five strategic investors, so that we can launch our cell-based seafood products in nations around the world,” he added.

“BlueNalu has demonstrated global leadership in cell-based seafood, and has the team, expertise, strategy and networks that are key to its success,” said Chuck Laue, co-founder and chair of Stray Dog Capital.

“As global demand for seafood continues to increase, and our supply continues to be compromised, we are excited at the potential for BlueNalu to play a significant role in feeding the planet in the decades to come.”

“BlueNalu has achieved a number of milestones in a short period of time, and we are proud to have backed this company since its origins,” said Chris Kerr, chief investment officer of New Crop Capital.

“We have seen extremely rapid global growth in plant-based foods, and BlueNalu is clearly at the forefront of this next generation of alternative proteins that many are predicting will have considerable growth and significant market penetration in the coming years.

“BlueNalu will offer a sustainable solution to consumers, free of mercury and environmental contaminants that will support the health, sustainability and biodiversity of our ocean. This is clearly a win-win-win for human health, sea life and for our planet,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development seafood

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project aims to make Kingdom self-sufficient in seafood production

Latest updates

King Salman meets Mauritanian president
Saudi crown prince meets Algerian president in Riyadh
Saudi Tourism Ministry unveils new logo
Europeans tell Syrian regime, Russia: Return to 2018 Idlib deal
Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.