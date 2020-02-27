You are here

  • King Salman meets Mauritanian president

King Salman welcomes Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman received Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in Riyadh on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the economic and investment fields, as well as the latest regional developments. Later, the king hosted a luncheon in honor of the president and his accompanying delegation.

The king and Ghazouani also witnessed the signing ceremony of four agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries. They include cultural cooperation, civil service, and vocational and technical training.

On the Saudi side, the ceremony was attended by State Minister Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, among other officials. Mauritanian officials also attended.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Mauritania in December 2018, bolstering relations and renewing support for the country’s development efforts.

He expressed his “great satisfaction at the depth of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples.”

Also on Wednesday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Riyadh. At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and a number of officials.

Saudi crown prince meets Algerian president in Riyadh

  • The leaders held bilateral talks in which they discussed ties between both of their countries
  • Crown prince also met with Fouad Aali El Himma, adviser to the king of Morocco
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday, who arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign visit since he took office in December.

The leaders held bilateral talks in which they discussed ties between both of their countries and ways to boost cooperation in various fields, as well as recent regional updates.

Tebboune was welcomed at his arrival at the King Khaled airport in the capital Riyadh by Interior Minister Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud and the city's governor Prince Faisal Bin Bindr Bin Abdul Aziz, the official Saudi news agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, the crown prince met with Fouad Aali El Himma, adviser to the king of Morocco, who conveyed a verbal message from King Mohamed VI.

The adviser also conveyed greetings of he Moroccan king to the Saudi leadership. 

He also affirmed to the desire of the king of Morocco to develop the distinguished partnership between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

 

 

 

