King Salman meets Mauritanian president

RIYADH: King Salman received Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in Riyadh on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the economic and investment fields, as well as the latest regional developments. Later, the king hosted a luncheon in honor of the president and his accompanying delegation.

The king and Ghazouani also witnessed the signing ceremony of four agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries. They include cultural cooperation, civil service, and vocational and technical training.

On the Saudi side, the ceremony was attended by State Minister Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, among other officials. Mauritanian officials also attended.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Mauritania in December 2018, bolstering relations and renewing support for the country’s development efforts.

He expressed his “great satisfaction at the depth of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples.”

Also on Wednesday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Riyadh. At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and a number of officials.