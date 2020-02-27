You are here

  • Home
  • 2,838 working Saudi women benefit from child support program

2,838 working Saudi women benefit from child support program

Working mothers in Saudi Arabia can now benefit from the child support program called “Qurrah”, which provides nurseries and daycare for children, a program of the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf). (SPA file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5nas

Updated 22 sec ago
SPA

2,838 working Saudi women benefit from child support program

Updated 22 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that 2,838 Saudi female employees benefited from accredited centers for nurseries and daycare for children in various regions of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The child support program “Qurrah” aims to increase the percentage of Saudi women working in the private sector, and contribute to the stability of Saudi mothers in their jobs to improve and develop their lives and those of their children.

The program provides financial support to mothers who meet certain criteria. It also helps them in researching and selecting centers electronically, and contributes to raising the quality of services provided by these centers.

The program covers all regions of the Kingdom, and the support period can cover up to two children until they reach the age of six.

The fund now contributes to covering part of the cost of daycare as follows: During the first year, the fund contributes to covering a maximum of SR800 ($213) of the cost of daycare per child, SR600 for the second year, SR500 for the third and SR400 for the fourth.

Women working in the private sector can check the details of the program and apply to benefit from its services. The program aims to contribute to the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020 in supporting working women and helping them overcome the challenges they face.

 

 

Topics: daycare centers working women child care

Related

Saudi Arabia
‘Wusool’ transport program benefits 60,000 Saudi women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women workers’ transportation program rules updated

Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority

Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority

  • The Libraries Authority is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture
Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Wednesday appointed Abdulrahman Al-Asim as CEO of the Libraries Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Asim will be responsible for the development of the libraries sector with all the related systems, staff and infrastructure.

The authority’s role will include setting a strategy for the libraries sector, following up on its implementation after it is approved by the Ministry of Culture, establishing regulations and standards for the sector, and coordinating with the authorities to promote reading by developing the library environment and enhancing its services.

Al-Asim served the cultural sector in previous periods through managing book fairs and his relationship with the reading society in the Kingdom. He is currently the manager of the Riyadh International Bookfair. The authority will be the official body that issues licenses for relevant activities. It will also build a database for the libraries sector, encourage financing and investment, organize conferences and events, and provide professional training programs for those interested in the field.

The Libraries Authority is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture to oversee cultural sectors in the Kingdom.

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Asim saudi library

Related

Media
Saudi Minister of Culture signs MOUs with leading media organizations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi library conference launched

Latest updates

Europeans tell Syrian regime, Russia: Return to 2018 Idlib deal
Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority
French envoy meets Qassim governor, praises development in region
Saudi Arabia saves ancient tree
G20 foreign ministers’ commitment to inclusion of women in finance welcomed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.