2,838 working Saudi women benefit from child support program

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that 2,838 Saudi female employees benefited from accredited centers for nurseries and daycare for children in various regions of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The child support program “Qurrah” aims to increase the percentage of Saudi women working in the private sector, and contribute to the stability of Saudi mothers in their jobs to improve and develop their lives and those of their children.

The program provides financial support to mothers who meet certain criteria. It also helps them in researching and selecting centers electronically, and contributes to raising the quality of services provided by these centers.

The program covers all regions of the Kingdom, and the support period can cover up to two children until they reach the age of six.

The fund now contributes to covering part of the cost of daycare as follows: During the first year, the fund contributes to covering a maximum of SR800 ($213) of the cost of daycare per child, SR600 for the second year, SR500 for the third and SR400 for the fourth.

Women working in the private sector can check the details of the program and apply to benefit from its services. The program aims to contribute to the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020 in supporting working women and helping them overcome the challenges they face.