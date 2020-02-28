You are here

  • Home
  • ‘We don’t want to leave’: Sikhs consider future in Afghanistan

‘We don’t want to leave’: Sikhs consider future in Afghanistan

Gajandar Singh Bashardost, left, talks to fellow community members in Karte Parwan, the Sikh neighborhood of Kabul. (AN photo by Sayed Salahuddin)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4w7m

Updated 28 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

‘We don’t want to leave’: Sikhs consider future in Afghanistan

  • Decades of violence has seen them flee to India, Canada and Germany
Updated 28 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: When Sikh community leader Hakam Cha Cha Singh leaves his Kabul home for work each day, he says goodbye to his family as if it is for the last time, unsure he will make it back home safely in a country where embattled minorities face daily prejudice, harassment and violence from militant groups.

“We used to travel in the middle of the night from one province to another,” a white-bearded Singh told Arab News. “Now when I leave home, I say goodbye to my family, telling them there is a chance I might not return home because of insecurity.”

Then he paused and added: “But still we love Afghanistan.”

Singh is part of a fast-shrinking minority in Afghanistan, thousands of members of which have fled conflict and moved to countries like India, their spiritual homeland, or Canada and Germany over the last four decades.

Although almost an entirely Muslim country, Afghanistan was home to as many as 250,000 Sikhs and Hindus before a devastating civil war in the 1990s. For centuries, Hindu and Sikh communities played a prominent role in merchant trade and moneylending in Afghanistan, although today they mostly run medicinal herb shops.

Once spread across the country, the Sikh community is now concentrated in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Ghazni and the capital Kabul.

FASTFACT

Afghanistan was home to 250,000 Sikhs and Hindus before 1990s civil war.

Afghan Sikhs boast no more than 300 families. It has only two gurdwaras, or places of worship, one each in Jalalabad and Kabul.

In 2018, an explosion in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least 20 people, including several members of the small Sikh minority, pushing hundreds to flee the country. Among those killed was Avtar Singh Khalsa, the only Sikh candidate running in Afghanistan’s then-upcoming parliamentary election.

Many Sikhs say local Muslim hard-liners have stirred up hostility against them, and the community now requires police protection for their funeral rituals.

But while most of the Sikhs who remain in Afghanistan are wary of religious discrimination and the absence of economic opportunities, some Sikhs, especially those with land or businesses and no ties to India, say they do not plan to leave and Afghanistan remains their “motherland.”

“We have suffered a lot. Our honor, property and life have been in danger, but still, we call Afghanistan our mother, our home,” said 31 year-old Gajandar Singh Bashardost at his traditional medicinal herb shop in the once-bustling Sikh neighborhood of Karte Parwan.

“It is bad for us Sikhs, Afghanistan ... if we leave and seek asylum in India or any other place,” Bashardost said. “I do not want to give my country a bad name.”

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance allocated $650,000 to renovate Hindu and Sikh temples communities across the country.

“Hindus and Sikhs love their country and despite the prejudice and discrimination do not want to leave,” said Anar Kali Honaryar, the only Sikh member of the Afghan Senate.

Zabihullah Farhang, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission, said the level of discrimination and prejudice shown towards the Hindus and Sikhs compared to the past has come down.

However, he added that the government needs to do more to “protect their rights, help them with building schools, providing them health facilities, finding job opportunities and giving them opportunities in the government.”

Topics: Afghanistan Sikhs

Related

OIC contact group discusses Rohingya protection with UN chief 

Updated 56 min ago
SPA

OIC contact group discusses Rohingya protection with UN chief 

  • Saudi envoy to UN stresses need to exert additional international efforts to prevent Myanmar from continuing violations
  • UN chief Guterres welcomed the ICJ decision on Rohingyas as a historical moment that the government of Myanmar should respect
Updated 56 min ago
SPA

NEW YORK: The contact group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), led by Saudi Arabia, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at his office at the UN’s New York headquarters to discuss the latest developments related to the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority community in Myanmar.

The group included representatives from Turkey, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia and the OIC Observer Mission to the UN. 

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, lauded the efforts of Guterres to support the legitimate rights of the Rohingya, highlighting the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision demanding the government of Myanmar honor its obligations to provide protection to the group. 

“The ICJ decision was the result of the efforts exerted by the OIC members states in New York and the Contact Group on Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar headed by the Kingdom,” he said.

“Their efforts culminated in the adoption of the General Assembly resolution titled ‘Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar,’ which was proposed by the Kingdom to protect the Rohingya people and grant them full citizenship rights. This decision was used by Gambia to bring the case to the ICJ.” 

Al-Mouallimi stressed the importance of exerting additional international efforts in light of the ICJ’s decision to pressure the government of Myanmar and prevent it from continuing violations, hoping that Guterres would continue to urge the Security Council to take practical steps to alleviate the Rohingya people’s suffering. 

Guterres welcomed the ICJ decision and described it as a historical moment that the government of Myanmar should respect. 

“There is a consensus regarding the Rohingya issue and the violations and displacement they are facing. I will continue to bring this issue up before the Security Council,” he said.

 

 

Saudi envoy to UN stresses need to exert additional international efforts to prevent Myanmar from continuing violations

Topics: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Rohingya Mulims Myanmar genocide in Myanmar

Related

World
Maldives gets Amal Clooney to fight for Rohingya at UN court
World
Amnesty International welcomes ICJ ruling on Myanmar and Rohingya treatment

Latest updates

No going back: Bali’s Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland
95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp
Harley-Davidson looks for new leadership to end its slide
US vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
OIC contact group discusses Rohingya protection with UN chief 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.