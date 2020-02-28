You are here

Norway wealth fund backs oil firms’ climate plans

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Chief Executive Officer Yngve Slyngstad announced last year he would step down after a dozen years in the job. (Reuters)
Updated 28 February 2020
Reuters

  • Non-European oil companies still lagging, says CEO Yngve Slyngstad
OSLO: Norway’s $1.1 trillion wealth fund, the world’s biggest fund and a long-time advocate of companies being more transparent about their impact on the climate, on Thursday welcomed a shift among European oil and gas firms toward greener policies.

Top energy firms including BP, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell and Total — as well as Norway’s Equinor — have in recent months pledged to cut carbon dioxide emissions and provide more information about their role in global warming.

Many environmentalists argue the targets do not go far enough, but the supportive comments from the Norwegian fund — which owns 1.5 percent of all globally listed equities — could help to persuade other investors that sufficient progress is being made.

“European oil companies have moved a long way, the clever detail and the comprehensiveness of reporting is quite different and much improved from what we saw a decade ago,” the fund’s chief executive, Yngve Slyngstad, said in an interview.

Slyngstad’s comments came as the fund, built up itself from the proceeds of Norway’s extensive oil and gas resources, reported a 19.9 percent return on investment last year and record earnings of 1.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180 billion), helped by surging stock markets.

The fund, now worth three times Norway’s annual gross domestic product, owns a 2.55 percent stake in Shell, worth $5.9 billion at the end of 2019, according to fund data published Thursday, as well as 2.34 percent in BP, worth $3 billion, and 2.3 percent in Total, worth $3.4 billion.

“Shell, BP and Total ... are going quite rapidly into, it seems to me, a strategy that is more adapted to a scenario of climate change,” said Slyngstad.

“It is something that in general we welcome as an investor, that the companies are aware of these issues and ... are publicizing to us the relevant numbers to see how they move. But we do not get involved in their strategy,” he added.

Slyngstad said Europe in general had moved further on tackling climate change than other regions, and that this was reflected in actions taken by companies.

The fund said its return for 2019 was ahead of its benchmark index and amounted to almost $34,000 for each of Norway’s 5.3 million people. The overall value of the fund is now equivalent to about $207,000 for every man, woman and child in the country.

Apple and Microsoft contributed the most to the fund’s return in 2019, followed by Nestle, while the worst performers were Nokia, Pfizer and Swedbank, it said.

The fund holds stakes in more than 9,000 companies globally, and also invests in bonds and
real estate.

Slyngstad announced late last year he would step down after a dozen years in the job. A successor, yet to be appointed by the board of Norway’s central bank, is expected to take charge within the next few months.

Oil slumps more than 4% on coronavirus fears

AFP

  • Traders fret about impact of spreading virus on crude demand, particularly from China
LONDON: World oil prices tumbled by more than 4 percent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China.

Brent oil for April delivery tanked almost 4.2 percent to $51.20 per barrel, while New York’s WTI crude for the same month dived nearly 5 percent to $46.31.

“Concerns that the virus will prompt a global slowdown, weaker consumer confidence and reduced travel has raised concerns about lower demand, weighing on prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Investors are growing increasingly fearful about the economic impact of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. 

The virus continues to spread meanwhile, with Brazil reporting Latin America’s first case, and Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Georgia, Norway and Pakistan following suit.

Around 2,800 people have died in China and more than 80,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.

The spread of the virus to large economies including South Korea, Japan and Italy has raised concerns that growth in fuel demand will be limited. 

Consultants Facts Global Energy forecast oil demand would grow by 60,000 barrels per day in 2020, a level it called “practically zero,” due to the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump sought to assure Americans on Wednesday evening that the risk from coronavirus remained “very low,” but global equities resumed their plunge, wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone.

“The negative price impact would intensify if the coronavirus were declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, something that looks imminent,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“The mood is gloomy and the end of the tunnel is not in sight – there is no light ahead just darkness. Not even a refreshingly positive weekly US oil report was able to lend price support.”

Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 21 to 256.4 million, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, amid a decline in refinery throughput. Distillate inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels to 138.5 million.

US crude oil stockpiles increased by 452,000 barrels to 443.3 million barrels, the EIA said, which was less than the 2-million-barrel rise analysts had expected.

The crude market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Oil is in freefall as the magnitude of global quarantine efforts will provide severe demand destruction for the next couple of quarters,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. 

“Expectations are growing for OPEC+ to deliver deeper production cuts next week.”

OPEC+ plans to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

