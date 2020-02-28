You are here

  • Home
  • Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Outgoing Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in London’s Guildhall on Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zmsp4

Updated 28 February 2020
Reuters

Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Updated 28 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has called on London’s money managers to help speed a transition to a low-carbon future, aiming to usher in a new era where every professional financial decision takes climate change into account.

Carney wants to leverage a UN climate summit in November to strengthen a raft of initiatives to spur a major reallocation of capital away from polluting industries in time to prevent global warming toppling industrial society.

“Private finance will have a critical role to play in a successful transition to a net zero (carbon emissions) economy,” Carney told an event at London’s Guildhall, also attended by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

“We should make no mistake about it: Achieving net zero requires a whole economy transition. Every company, every bank, every insurer, every investor will have to adjust business models. But doing so will turn an existential risk ... into the greatest commercial opportunity of our time,” Carney said.

Carney is due to take over as UN special envoy on climate finance next month after stepping down as governor. He has also been appointed to advise British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the run-up to the Nov. 9-20 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Guildhall event was billed as the launch of a “Private Finance Agenda” component of the summit, consisting of existing initiatives Carney has championed since he began working to push climate change to the forefront of investors’ minds in 2015.

FASTFACT

• Mark Carney is due to take over as UN special envoy on climate finance next month after stepping down as governor.

• He has also been appointed to advise British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the run-up to the Nov. 9-20 climate summit in Glasgow.

These include moves to encourage companies to be more transparent about the risks they face in a rapidly warming world, stress tests to reveal how banks would fare as temperatures rise, and ways to allow investors to gauge the impact of their portfolios on the climate.

Carney hopes such measures will help the financial industry drive transformational change in energy, agriculture, heating, transport, fashion and other sectors needed to help Britain achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Lagarde, who began an overarching review of the ECB’s policy framework last month, echoed Carney’s calls for banks to be more open about their exposure to climate-related risk, saying disclosures on the issue have “some way to go.”

“The (ECB) is now reviewing the extent to which climate-related risks are understood and priced by the market and is paying close attention to how credit-rating agencies incorporate such risks into their assessments of creditworthiness,” Lagarde said.

“Preparatory work is also under way for a macroprudential stress test to assess climate-related risks, with the first results expected by the end of the year.”

With the Earth on track for temperature increases that some scientists and economists believe could endanger the survival of modern societies, the Glasgow summit is seen as a critical test of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

Newly appointed Business Minister Alok Sharma, who Johnson named as president of the summit this month after sacking a former energy minister from the role, backed Carney’s call for the City, London’s financial center, to step up.

“In Glasgow, the world must ramp up momentum toward a zero carbon economy,” Sharma told the Guildhall event. 

“All countries must commit to significant further cuts to carbon emissions by 2030 and to reach net zero as soon as possible.”

Topics: UK

Related

Business & Economy
Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate
Business & Economy
Bank of England’s Carney says now not the time to raise rates

Oil slumps more than 4% on coronavirus fears

Updated 28 February 2020
Reuters
AFP

Oil slumps more than 4% on coronavirus fears

  • Traders fret about impact of spreading virus on crude demand, particularly from China
Updated 28 February 2020
Reuters AFP

LONDON: World oil prices tumbled by more than 4 percent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China.

Brent oil for April delivery tanked almost 4.2 percent to $51.20 per barrel, while New York’s WTI crude for the same month dived nearly 5 percent to $46.31.

“Concerns that the virus will prompt a global slowdown, weaker consumer confidence and reduced travel has raised concerns about lower demand, weighing on prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Investors are growing increasingly fearful about the economic impact of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. 

The virus continues to spread meanwhile, with Brazil reporting Latin America’s first case, and Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Georgia, Norway and Pakistan following suit.

Around 2,800 people have died in China and more than 80,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.

The spread of the virus to large economies including South Korea, Japan and Italy has raised concerns that growth in fuel demand will be limited. 

Consultants Facts Global Energy forecast oil demand would grow by 60,000 barrels per day in 2020, a level it called “practically zero,” due to the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump sought to assure Americans on Wednesday evening that the risk from coronavirus remained “very low,” but global equities resumed their plunge, wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone.

“The negative price impact would intensify if the coronavirus were declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, something that looks imminent,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“The mood is gloomy and the end of the tunnel is not in sight – there is no light ahead just darkness. Not even a refreshingly positive weekly US oil report was able to lend price support.”

Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 21 to 256.4 million, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, amid a decline in refinery throughput. Distillate inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels to 138.5 million.

US crude oil stockpiles increased by 452,000 barrels to 443.3 million barrels, the EIA said, which was less than the 2-million-barrel rise analysts had expected.

The crude market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Oil is in freefall as the magnitude of global quarantine efforts will provide severe demand destruction for the next couple of quarters,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. 

“Expectations are growing for OPEC+ to deliver deeper production cuts next week.”

OPEC+ plans to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

Topics: Oil market coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Microsoft shares fall 4% after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
Update
Sport
UAE Tour canceled after Italian cyclists have coronavirus diagnosed

Latest updates

Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria
Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia
Middle East implements measures to combat deadly coronavirus
Recovered coronavirus patients found not to be infectious

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.