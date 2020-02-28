You are here

  • Home
  • Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia

Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia

US film director Spike Lee’s iconic “Malcolm X” will be shown in Saudi cinemas for the first time. (File/Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bdrg

Updated 13 sec ago
William Mullally

Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia

  • Ahead of his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the US filmmaker talks ‘Malcolm X,’ commitment, and bridging divides
Updated 13 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: On March 13, as part of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, acclaimed US film director Spike Lee’s iconic “Malcolm X” will be shown in Saudi cinemas for the first time. The screening honors a milestone in Saudi Arabia’s film history, as — nearly 30 years ago — the film was the first non-documentary, and the first American movie, to be given permission to film in the holy city of Makkah.

Lee, who won an Academy Award in 2019 for his film “Blackkklansman,” will be attending the screening, and is immensely proud to be a part of the Kingdom’s artistic legacy.

“No 35mm camera was ever brought into Makkah before,” Lee said at a recent panel talk I hosted in Dubai. “It was a long talk with the high Islamic court, but they realized and recognized who Malcolm X was. We got in. We had to hire a Muslim crew to shoot the footage for us.”




Lee filmed his masterpiece about the life of the legendary religious and cultural figure across the Middle East and Africa. (Getty)

Lee filmed his masterpiece about the life of the legendary religious and cultural figure across the Middle East and Africa, something he remains proud of, adding that he would like to return to the region to shoot future work.

“For ‘Malcolm X,’ we were in Makkah, shot in Cairo, and then we finished the film in South Africa, where the late great Nelson Mandela ends the film. I definitely have an interest in coming back to do a film. What that film is going to be, I don’t know, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Lee.

Lee fought hard to be involved in the ‘Malcolm X’ project, convincing the original director — a white Canadia — to step aside. He and Denzel Washington, who had been cast as Malcolm X before Lee was involved, dug even deeper into the life and times of the spiritual leader. Washington, with whom he was already friends, stunned Lee with his commitment to the role.




Denzel Washington stunned Lee with his commitment to the role. (Getty)

“What Denzel did rarely happens. Every time I see that film, I get shook,” Lee told Arab News. “Denzel prepared for that role for one year. He stopped eating pork. No alcohol. He learned to pray in Arabic, and was reading the Qur’an. Why? Because Denzel is the most intelligent actor on this earth, in my opinion. There are many biopics, but just because you speak like the individual, just because with makeup and clothes you look like the individual, that’s all on the surface. Denzel knew that if he did the work, which he did for a year, that somehow, with this vessel — and when you’re an actor your body is your vessel — he knew that the spirit of Malcolm X would come into his body.”

In one memorable moment during filming, Washington was delivering a speech on a large stage. Even after he had run out of script, Washington kept going, and Lee told his camera crew to keep going until they ran out of film.

“The film ran out, I called cut, and I walked up to Denzel. I said, ‘Are you alright?’ He said ‘I’m alright.’ I said ‘What was that stuff? Those words? Where did that performance come from?’ He said, ‘Spike, I don’t know.’ I said, ‘You don’t remember what you just said?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ He was in a daze! The spirit of Malcolm came in him, but he had to do the work, because that doesn’t just happen,” Lee said.




“What Denzel did rarely happens. Every time I see that film, I get shook,” Lee told Arab News. (Getty)

During the Red Sea Film Festival, Lee will also be giving a masterclass to young, aspiring Saudi filmmakers. For Lee — a professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts — it will not be the first time that he’s taught a rising Saudi filmmaker, as he recently mentored Riyadh-born Raed Alsemari, director of the award-winning short film “Dunya’s Day.”

“It was surreal to have Spike Lee watching a short that you made in his office and telling you what he thinks. He laughed! He enjoyed it. He asked me what I’m working on next and gave me feedback on some ideas. It was great to share the film with him,” Alsemari told Arab News earlier this year.

In addition to discussing his love of film and his technical mastery of the artform, Lee is set to reveal some of his favorite life lessons to the young attendees of the upcoming session in Jeddah. One of the major ones being that there is no such thing as an overnight success.

“You’ve got to work,” Lee said. “Half-stepping, backsliding, no. That’s the most important thing that I tell my students when they come in my class: If you think that you’re going to be the next (success story), you have to put the work in. You have to roll up your sleeves. You’re not just going to float in there, profiling and styling. You might get a glimpse, but you’re not going to last. “




During the Red Sea Film Festival, Lee will also be giving a masterclass to young, aspiring Saudi filmmakers. (Getty)

Lee has made a career out of tackling prejudice and discrimination head on, both onscreen and off. An outspoken activist, Lee encourages Arab filmmakers and people from marginalized communities to do the same.

“How did (African Americans) deal with slavery? How did women deal when they couldn’t vote? There are always obstacles, you just get through it. It’s understanding that this stuff is not set up for people of color to win. You know that going in. Once you’re conscious, or as they say now, ‘woke,’ you know that it’s not going to be easy. You know there are forces against you that don’t want this out. Use that negativity as a positive,” said Lee.

Aspiring filmmakers in Saudi Arabia need to use film as a way to share their lives, culture and history with the world, in order to bridge divides, Lee says. In his opinion, this is the best way to combat stereotypes and misconceptions.

“Tell your story. The truth is how you see it. It’s not going to be one film that puts those images in the coffin, but you have to start. You have to be dedicated and committed to tell that story. People want to hear it. People are expecting it,” he said. “People are depending on you. Your community is depending on you to tell that story.”

Topics: Spike Lee Saudi Arabia

Line-up, jury announced for first Red Sea Shorts Competition

Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

Line-up, jury announced for first Red Sea Shorts Competition

  • Tim Redford to helm jury alongside Tunisian actress Najla ben Abdallah, Saudi screenwriter Ahmad Al-Mulla
Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced Tim Redford as president of the jury for the inaugural Red Sea Shorts Competition.

The festival will run from March 12-21, and will screen 107 features and short films. Joining Redford as jurists will be Tunisian actress Najla ben Abdallah, and Saudi screenwriter and cinema pioneer Ahmad Al-Mulla.

Redford is a leader in the global short-film scene through his work with the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, the Short Film Conference, and the Curtocircuito International Festival of Short Films. 

Mahmoud Sabbagh, director of the Red Sea International Film Festival, said: “Short films have a special place in Saudi film culture. It’s a format that allows for experimentation and expression.”

The competition “taps into a lively Arab shorts community to showcase the best of next-generation filmmaking,” he added.

“It’s exciting to welcome Tim Redford, with his global outlook, to helm the jury for the first Red Sea Shorts program.”

The competition, which is open to all Arab directors, represents the pulse of next-generation Arab creativity, with a curated selection of short films produced or directed by the most exciting contemporary voices. 

Redford has dedicated his career to diverse film organizations across Europe, especially those supporting short films.

Since 2015, he has been part of the executive team for the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France, where he coordinates the international selection committee, the African Perspectives program, and the online submission platform Short Film Depot.

He also serves on the board of the Short Film Conference, the only non-profit worldwide organization dedicated to the short-film community.  

Born in Tunis, Ben Abdallah began her career in front of the cameras with TV commercials. In 2009, she featured in her first TV show, the Ramadan series “Donia.” Her first cinematic role was in “False Note.”

In 2015, she starred in the Tunisian film “Thala Mon Amour” by Mehdi Hmili. In 2019, she starred alongside Sami Bouajila in Mehdi Barsaoui’s film “A Son,” which had its world premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, where it was nominated for best film.

A major contributor to Saudi cultural life, Al-Mulla is a poet, arts developer and cultural consultant.

He was director of the Saudi Film Festival in 2008, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, and director of the Poetry Festival in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He was executive manager and board member of the Dammam Literary Club from 2006-2010. He is currently a consultant to the Saudi Culture and Arts Society. 

______

Film overviews

‘...And When Do I Sleep?’

Husam Al-Sayed | KSA | Arabic | 16 mins

Cast: Mustafa Turkistani, Fatima Husein

In the dead of night, vision is warped by insomnia. Adam hears a woman call out, but there is no-one there. Dreamlike and eerie, as if being plunged into a twisted dream.

 

‘Barakat’ 

Manon Nammour | Lebanon | Arabic | 14 mins

Cast: Mounir Maasri, Camille Salameh, Rudy Ghafari, Christine Choueiri 

An aging man prepares for his grandson’s wedding in an ever-changing Beirut. This affecting and elegant drama moves beyond nostalgia to tackle constant transformation, memory and its loss.

 

‘Clouds’

Muzna Al-Musafer | Oman | Arabic | 15 mins

Cast: Bandar Al-Shihri, Hassan Al-Mashani, Amal Bait Noyra

A journey inside a tribal Omani society undergoing rapid transformation in 1978. Dablan faces pressure from his village to kill a leopard. Instead, he resolves to set the animal free.

 

‘Goin’ South’

Mohammed Al-Hamoud | KSA | Arabic | 14 mins

Cast: Fatima Al-Banawi, Ayman Mutahar, Alanoud Yousef

Newlyweds pay their first visit to the groom’s hometown. Despite a modern approach to dating, discovering they come from two different worlds, their relationship is put to the test.

 

‘The Return’

Charlie Kouka | Tunis/France | Arabic and French | 22 mins

Cast: Fares Landolsi, Salim Kechiouche, Sondes Belhassen

Returning home after seven years abroad, Tarek meets Khaled, who is everything he is not: Successful, handsome and helpful. Kouka immerses the audience into their inner turmoil, to explore the consequences of staying and leaving.

 

‘Ongoing Lullaby’

Hisham Fadel | KSA | Arabic | 12 mins

Cast: Sarah Taibah 

An intimate portrait of daily life for a lonely yet independent woman who is hounded by melancholic thoughts and doubts. A personal and moving performance by Taibah, meticulously captured by Fadel. 

 

‘So What if the Goats Die’

Sofia Alaoui | Morocco/France | Arabic | 22 mins

Cast: Fouad Oughaou, Moha Oughaou

Abdellah, a solitary mountain shepherd, discovers a village abandoned in supernatural circumstances that destabilize his most fundamental beliefs. A trek through an arid, mountainous landscape stresses an encounter with the fragility of human existence.

 

‘Soukoon’

Farah Shaer | Lebanon | Arabic | 14 mins

Cast: Hiba Sleiman Al-Hamad, Lara Ayazri, Ghassan Chemali

With her marriage in turmoil, Mariam discovers she is pregnant. Trapped in a prison of lies and societal pressures, she yearns to break free. A blunt and uncompromising look at sheer perseverance in the face of brutal obstacles.

 

‘Sunday at Five’

Sherif El-Bendary | Egypt | Arabic | 17 mins

Cast: Hadeel Hassan, Khairy Beshara, Ayten Amin, Sedky Sakhr

Selfishness makes Hadeel unstoppable, even if getting what she wants is at the expense of others. Conflating fact and fiction, this is a tale of mind games and manipulation. 

 

‘The Ghosts We Left at Home’

Faris RJ | Jordan | Arabic | 21 mins

Cast: Nadeem Rimawi 

RJ patterns unfinished thoughts into a distinctive visual language in this fragmentary and brooding meditation on a man and a city, featuring an utterly compelling performance by Rimawi. 

 

‘The Girls Who Burned the Night’

Sara Mesfer | KSA | Arabic | 24 mins

Cast: Jana Qomri, Haya Almari

A small act of rebellion causes tension, then understanding, between teenage sisters Sasabel and Wasan. Impatient to grow up, they stay awake together through a restless night, exploring dreams and hopes.

 

‘The Other Cheek’

Sandro Canaan | Egypt | Arabic | 9 mins

Cast: Tarek Abdelaziz, Dora Youssef, Mohey Dorgham

After Nashaat’s daughter is viciously attacked by his neighbors’ dog, he is indignant to read claims that she provoked the attack and takes frustrations out on the perpetrator in this tale of guilt, repentance and revenge.

 

‘Ward’s Henna Party’

Morad Mostafa | Egypt | Arabic | 23 mins

Cast: Halima, Ward, Marina Victor

Halima, a Sudanese refugee living in Egypt, takes her 7-year-old daughter Ward to work, painting henna for a bride-to-be. The average day takes an unexpected turn when curious Ward sets off exploring.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Red Sea International Film Festival Tim Redford Red Sea Shorts Competition

Related

Saudi Arabia
Netflix screening ‘big boost’ to Saudi filmmakers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film company signs global distribution deal for new animated movie

Latest updates

Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia
The Middle East implements measures to combat deadly coronavirus
Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to adopt Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports launch of 20 initiatives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.