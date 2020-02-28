You are here

Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

Fire fighters work at the scene of a fire near Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, France, Feb. 28, 2020. (Reuters)
2020-02-28
AFP

  • Police said the fire was under control by nightfall
  • But flames could still be seen rising from the street
PARIS: Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to give a concert nearby.
“Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene,” the police said on Twitter, adding later the fire had been brought under control and was “being extinguished.”
Police said they had intervened to stop protesters who set alight garbage bins and scooters, releasing a thick, black smoke cloud over the city center.
The police on Twitter reported “unacceptable violence by people who have violated the ban on protesting on the sidelines of a concert.”
It posted a video of what it said was “scandalous behavior” by protesters shown wielding large roadworks barriers to prevent firefighters from getting to the blaze.
The SCNF train service operator said the underground section of the Gare de Lyon was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Train traffic was severely disrupted.

Outside the station, AFP witnessed a dozen firetrucks at work amid the smoldering wrecks of about 30 vehicles, mainly scooters.
Police had banned any protests around the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, not far from the station, where Congolese artist Fally Ipupa was to give a concert.
Congolese expats regularly speak out against artists from home who perform in France or Belgium, accusing them of being close to former DR Congo president Joseph Kabila and his successor Felix Tshisekedi.
Outside the arena, Ipupa backers and Congolese opposition faced off, exchanging insults. Twenty-three arrests were made.
“With their music, they (the Congolese government) are bringing an entire people to their side while they slaughter and rape women and children,” opponent Willy Dendebe told AFP at the scene.
“I have been here (in France) for 30 years because of them! Thirty years and we let them be here in France as if nothing has happened. So yes, we are angry!“
Lwangi Bienvenu, a fan who traveled from Belgium for the concert, observed the chaos from his hotel near the Gare de Lyon.
“It’s a shame. He’s Congolese, we should all be behind him,” Bienvenu said of the singer. “People will talk about the bad inside us. They put people in danger and they will now surely cancel the concert.”
A 2017 concert by Ipupa was canceled by police citing risks for “serious disturbances to the public order.”

Pakistani Umrah pilgrims affected by temporary ban to be compensated

28 February 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistani Umrah pilgrims affected by temporary ban to be compensated

  • “Passengers who have Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets will be able to get full refund from the PIA offices or their travel agents,” the airline’s spokesperson said
  • Saudi Arabia on Thursday placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Updated 28 February 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistani Umrah pilgrims affected by the temporary travel ban to the Kingdom due to the threat of coronavirus will be compensated, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said on Friday.
“Pakistani Umrah pilgrims who had to travel to Saudi Arabia during the dates of suspension will be compensated in the best possible way,” Al-Malki told Arab News on Friday. “They will be able to travel on the same visa or will be issued a fresh one free of charge.”
Saudi Arabia on Thursday placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Passengers who have Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tickets will be able to get full refund from the PIA offices or their travel agents,” the airline’s spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Arab News, adding that it was up to the passengers if they wanted to avail the refund option or get their seats readjusted after the ban.
Meanwhile, Saudi airlines also announced full refund of tickets through a circular which is available through Arab News.
“The Pakistani mission in Saudi Arabia is in touch with the Saudi authorities on this issue and will take all possible measures to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims,” Arshad Munir, spokesperson for the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
Faizan Akhtar, a member of Pakistan’s Umrah Travel Agents’ Association, said that the situation would become clear in the next few days, but all the passengers would get refunds or manage to travel on the same Umrah package after the ban.
“There was a previous incident of flight suspension during the Pakistani-Indian standoff last year which disturbed Umrah pilgrims. They were compensated by the Saudi authorities, who extended their visas without extra charges and airlines adjusted their seats accordingly. We haven’t received any official communication on this so far, but the situation will become clear in the next few days,” Akhtar said.

